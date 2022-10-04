Davanti rebrands to Merkle Aotearoa

The business will maintain the same structure and practices as it has under Davanti while tapping into the global expertise of Merkle.

Salesforce specialist Davanti has rebranded to Merkle Aotearoa.

Representing the customer experience (CX) pillar of dentsu Aotearoa, the merger into Merkle’s global martech enterprise seeks to build on Davanti’s consulting roots in the CX space. Davanti was acquired by dentsu Aotearoa in 2019.

Merkle Aotearoa will continue to drive Davanti’s portfolio of consulting and strategy, experience design, cloud service implementation, and CX and data, as well as its standing as a top Salesforce partner.

The brand change forms part of dentsu Aotearoa’s broader strategy to simplify their three core capabilities into “go to market brands that represent their function”, it said.

The business will maintain the same structure and practices as it has under Davanti while tapping into the global expertise of Merkle, under the leadership of in market CEO John Bessey.

“Under the Merkle brand we have clarity on the broader outcomes we can drive,” Bessey said.

Rob Harvey, CEO of denstu Aotearoa added “this is a simple brand change for us as we integrate with the globally recognised brand, and we look forward to the growth we can achieve under this new brand and John’s leadership.”



