Malicious cyber attack strikes at ​NZ's Pinnacle Midlands Health Network

Justin Butcher (Pinnacle Midlands Health Network) Credit: Supplied

Pinnacle Midlands Health Network has experienced a cyber attack and may have lost some personal data.

Services impacted include the Pinnacle group regional offices, and Primary Health Care Ltd (PHCL) practices across Taranaki, Rotorua, Taupō-Tūrangi, Thames-Coromandel and Waikato.

The incident took place on Wednesday 28 September and affected IT systems were immediately taken offline and contained, Pinnacle said today.

Justin Butcher, CEO of Pinnacle Incorporated said that while investigations were still underway it appeared before the breach was notified and contained, malicious actors accessed information from the system which could include commercial and personal details.

“At this point in time, we cannot confirm what specific data or information may have been accessed, but we are working through a process to better understand that," he said.

"This will take time, however, we believe it is important to disclose this incident now, so we can support those people who have potentially been impacted."

Pinnacle's has engaged external support partners and launched an investigation alongside relevant authorities. It has also laid a complaint with the Police and are working alongside Te Whatu Ora and a number of other government agencies.

“We know that people will rightfully be very concerned about this, and we want to ensure the public that Pinnacle takes our role as stewards of people’s information seriously, and security is of utmost importance to us," Butcher said.

"Unfortunately, malicious cyber activity is a constant threat and New Zealand is not exempt from this."

Pinnacle had put contingency plans in place, he said, and was working to understand exactly what happened and who has been impacted. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has also been notified.

Pinnacle said it does not hold information such as GP notes, but does hold personal information such as names, addresses and National Health Index numbers.

The affected practices are still providing services, and people could continue to seek care as normal. However, patients may experience delays when contacting some practices.

Patients needing care are asked to call their doctor or medical centre as normal.

A freephone support line will be set up today for people wanting further information. More details will also be shared on Pinnacle's website