MYOB rallies its partners for connected SaaS platform launch

Modular, all-in-one SaaS platform MYOB Business is available through a range of subscription plans.

Emma Fawcett (MYOB) Credit: Supplied

MYOB's network of accounting partners are being rallied to deliver customers for the vendor's new MYOB Business connected SaaS platform.

Available to small businesses from today, MYOB said the reimagined cloud platform offered small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs)a real-time holistic view of their business operations, while enabling business owners to take charge of their software needs through a more flexible and affordable modular approach.

MYOB Business allowed SME owners and managers to add functions and features based on their needs and only pay for what they used, the company said.

"For the launch of MYOB Business, MYOB is engaging its existing network comprising thousands of accounting and bookkeeping partners from around the country," a spokesperson told Reseller News.

"To equip them with a range of tools, information and incentives, MYOB has invested in pre-launch events, training webinars, campaign kits to help generate demand for practices, and an upcoming partner roadshow that will visit some key centres in New Zealand."

The development followed research that showed more than a quarter of New Zealand small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) were relying on four-to-five digital tools to manage their businesses.

MYOB Business, which the vendor described as all-in-one SaaS business management platform, was the company's response.



The reimagined cloud platform offered SMEs a real-time holistic view of their business operations, while offering owners a more flexible and affordable module-based approach to business management, MYOB said.

MYOB Business allows SME owners and managers to add functions and features based on their needs, only paying for what they use.

MYOB reported New Zealand revenue of $103.4 million in the year to 31 December 2021, down from $109.6 million but ahead of prior years.

Net profit was lower due to the release of a multi-year provision for payroll remediation potentially required by customers related to complications in the New Zealand Holidays Act. The provision appeared to have been lightly used.

MYOB general manager, SME, Emma Fawcett said the new platform recognised where SMEs were now and where they wanted to be in the future, without adding to "subscription overwhelm".

“SMEs have been on a significant digital transformation journey over the past few years, and many have reaped the benefits of taking action to boost performance and resilience through the use of digital solutions," Fawcett said.

"However, we know from our Digital Disconnection research that around half of New Zealand SMEs have digital solutions they’re not using - and it’s costing them."

Connectivity was incredibly important in driving efficiency, she said, and interoperability between solutions was a must for ambitious SMEs looking to improve business processes, boost productivity and grow sales.

"This is precisely why we’ve designed our new platform to integrate easily with other applications SMEs may need over time,” Fawcett said.

MYOB Business is a consolidation of its existing cloud SME product lines on a single SaaS platform but also includes two new features – Payroll Premium and Inventory Premium.

The latter is MYOB's first cloud-based inventory management offering for small businesses, providing customers with the ability to track and control inventory from anywhere on any device.

Five subscription plans were available as part of the new platform from Lite, with core business features for smaller businesses to AccountRight Premier containing all existing functionality for more complex businesses as well as a payroll-only product.

Payroll Premium and Inventory Premium can also be added to any Lite or Pro subscription.

MYOB has acquired several of its ERP partners over the last two year, including Aztech Solutions in April and Endeavour Solutions last December.