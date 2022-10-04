Soft Solutions adds Malwarebytes to its distribution portfolio

Exclusive deal will enable New Zealand MSPs and VARs to offer Malwarebytes solutions in local currency.

Jason Gass (Soft Solutions) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based distributor Soft Solutions has inked a new agreement with cyber security company Malwarebytes.

The exclusive deal applies to both value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) and covers all three of California-based Malwarebytes’ business endpoint solutions, covering incident response, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response.

It also covers Malwarebytes' add-on prevention modules for vulnerability assessment, vulnerability and patch management and DNS filtering in one centralised management portal dubbed OneView.

“Malwarebytes is a leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation solution," said Jason Gass, sales manager at Soft Solutions. "We are proud to offer our customers competitive pricing, customisable services, and the excellent technical and enablement support that comes with the new partnership.”



The distributorship will enable New Zealand MSPs and VARs to offer Malwarebytes solutions in local currency, boosting their revenue and allowing them to reinvest savings back into their businesses.

Malwarebytes’ recently expanded its Nebula platform with a new DNS filtering add-on module to deliver a fast, flexible, and comprehensive zero trust solution for users.

Earlier this year, Malwarebytes also launched a vulnerability and patch management module to address software vulnerabilities. Soft Solutions said this made its offering one of the simplest and most comprehensive security platforms in the world.

Malwarebytes’ strategic MSP program was "looking for a partner to help us grow our New Zealand business," said Sashi Silbergleith, director of global strategic accounts at Malwarebytes.

"With SofSol’s strong background in cybersecurity solutions and deep customer relationships, it was an easy choice for us to partner with the premier distributor in the region," he said.

Philip Walsh, channel accounts sales leader for APAC and EMEA at Malwarebytes, said with the increasing threat of ransomware, Malwarebytes’ solutions would enable Soft Solutions and its reseller community to better support organisations to manage endpoints and combat malware at scale.

The announcement follows a string of other recent distribution agreements signed by Soft Solutions following significant investment by Australia’s Bluechip IT in December 2021.

