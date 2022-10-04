​Spark Business Group achieves AWS DevOps competency status

Spark Business Group is bolstering its cloud credentials as customers shift away from private cloud platforms.

Richard Adams (CCL) Credit: Supplied

Spark Business Group, which includes CCL, Leaven, Qrious and Digital Island, has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) DevOps competency status.

The competency recognises that CCL, cloud consulting unit Leaven, and Spark Business Group provide technology and expertise to help customers understand and develop DevOps culture, practice and tooling to deliver applications and services at high velocity.

The programme is for AWS advanced technology partners who are validated against well-architected criteria and are required to demonstrate the highest level of expertise and customer success.

The Spark cloud group is negotiating a tricky transition from delivering traditional date centre services and private cloud to less profitable public cloud.

"Cloud, security and service management revenue growth slowed to $3 million or 0.7 per cent in FY22, with cloud growth reflecting a shift away from private cloud to lower-margin public cloud and lower annuity security revenues," Spark told shareholders in its annual report in August.

In response, Spark said it was focused on lifting performance through refreshed products and pricing and further growing its cloud specialist skills.



Last week, for instance, the group added AWS' service delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect cloud service to its livery.

To achieve the DevOps competency, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver DevOps solutions seamlessly on AWS with a specific focus on continuous integration and continuous delivery.

“Our team is dedicated to helping our customers find more efficient ways of working and decreasing their time to value by leveraging AWS cloud-native solutions," said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL.

“Our teams are continuing to build out our application modernisation competency as well. DevOps goes hand-in-hand with cloud-native solutions, and our cloud consulting business Leaven helps our customers to modernise their application architecture and codebase to maximise the benefits of going all-in on AWS."

A fully automated, modern application architecture and deployment reduced business risk, costs and failure rates, Adams said.

One customer to benefit was AsureQuality, which had decided to retire its aging in-country IaaS platform. AsureQuality worked with Leaven to re-platform its business applications using AWS and to extend DevOps practices with automation and continuous integration and drive faster, more reliable development cycles.

Zach Hill, DevOps lead at AsureQuality, said creating repeatable activity maximised the value of cloud-native AWS services.

“Deploying large portions of infrastructure is effectively as easy as copy and paste,” he said. “We can be smarter, too, by taking advantage of hourly pricing and responding to issues faster.”

AWS established the AWS DevOps competency programme to help customers identify partners who offered a range of services and solutions to simplify provisioning and managing infrastructure, deploying application code, automating software release processes, monitoring your application and infrastructure performance to accelerate time to market, and optimise each stage of the software development lifecycle with the practice of DevOps.

“CCL has a small number of strategic partners with whom we have strong multi-year partnerships, highlighting our deep working knowledge, proven experience, and established trust," Adams said.

"We take pride in our ability to partner effectively, while at the same time meeting the needs and expectations of clients who have diverse requirements."