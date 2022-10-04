IBM nabs Spark's Shannon Harris to lead NZ business

Shannon Harris (IBM New Zealand) Credit: Supplied

Shannon Harris, formerly GM of sales for business group north at Spark, has been appointed IBM New Zealand's new managing director and technology leader.

Harris previously held senior roles at HPE, Triquesta, Lenovo, Walker Wireless and AT&T.

“Shannon’s entrepreneurial spirit and leadership experience, combined with her deep understanding of the business and technology needs of local organisations, positions IBM and our New Zealand partners to succeed," said Agnes Heftberger, general manager and technology leader for Australia, Southeast Asia, New Zealand and Korea at IBM.

Harris fills the role previously held by David Hook, who was appointed country leader for New Zealand in October 2020 and managing director in March 2022.

Hook is now managing IBM's customer relationship with banker Westpac across A/NZ.

Harris' appointment marked a return to IBM New Zealand, where she was head of direct sales, northern, fifteen years ago.

“I am delighted to return to IBM and to work with colleagues and partners who share my passion for helping Kiwi businesses accelerate their digital journeys, while ensuring that all communities throughout New Zealand have the vital digital skills for succeeding in today’s world,” Harris, said.

Last year, Hook told Reseller News IBM New Zealand was gaining momentum in its channel-led push to win a chunk of the opportunities presented by hybrid cloud.

Hook said the channel was important for IBM to be successful and to achieve scale, to grow its brand and its capabilities.