Rapid7 to bolster A/NZ partner approach

Cyber security vendor Rapid7 is bolstering its managed security service provider (MSSP) approach for its partner base within Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), a region it considers to be a tier one market.

This is according to the vendor’s chief revenue officer, Andre Cuenin, who said one of the US-headquartered company’s strategic growth pillars is international expansion.

“A/NZ is a tier one market, meaning we invested heavily in our AWS infrastructure, in our team to deliver both product and managed offerings. It's one of our fastest growing markets globally,” he said.

Rapid7 regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand Peter Owen agreed with Cuenin’s sentiments, claiming the investment and subsequent support of the region was one of the vendor’s global priorities.

“A/NZ is a very mature MSSP market. There's other markets around the world similar to A/NZ, but A/NZ's very mature from an MSSP point of view and mainly because we have a natural resource struggle at the end user level,” he said to ARN.

Part of that approach, Owen added, includes appealing to managed service providers that don’t currently provide security-related services.

In the next 12 months, Rapid7’s approach to the local IT channel will be slanted towards its existing partner base, as Owen said it has a “really good spread of partners across the geographies at different levels”, ranging from small to medium-sized partners through to tier one integrators and national businesses.

“We also have a good spread of partners in industries with specific areas such as private health, the public sector partners, we've got partners who specifically service the mid-tier mining industry in Western Australia; we've built out some really good expertise.”

That isn’t to say that it will pass up on partner acquisition however, with Owen claiming Rapid7 will focus on locating more niche partners that take up its more complex products, such as its orchestration automation solutions.