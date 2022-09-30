ComCom drops compulsion, boosts transparency of telco dispute process

Tristan Gilbertson (Commerce Commission) Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission has made its call on requirements for Telecommunications Disputes Resolution Scheme (TDRS) membership and transparency.

The regulator today set out a new disclosure regime for service providers to ensure customers are aware of their dispute resolution pathways.

"We reaffirm our recognition in the TDRS review that there are significant benefits to widening the membership of the scheme," the commission said in response to submissions today.

"We also reaffirm our view that all consumers should have the right to access TDRS as the independent and free industry dispute resolution scheme established under the scheme of the Telecommunications Act 2001."

All consumers should have this right, the regulator said, irrespective of any changes made to the scheme at any point in time.

"There has never been any good reason for providers not to join TDRS and there is nothing that should stop providers from joining now," it added

Last month, the regulator received strong pushback from smaller internet service providers to its initial consultation on the matter, with ISP Association CEO David Haynes even calling for the consultation letter to be withdrawn.



The commission's letter offered various options for membership and disclosure and has now decided it will publish a list of members and non-members alongside information for consumers about the dispute resolution pathway that applies in each case.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the commission would take a phased approach to publication of the list to allow smaller providers time to decide whether to become a TDR member of and to prepare to meet potential disclosure requirements.

The commission would also widen disclosure requirements so that all providers must disclose the dispute resolution pathway that applies in the event of any dispute.

The focus would be on disclosure to new and renewing customers, dropping "for now" a proposed annual reminder to existing customers.

Telco group the Telecommunications Forum (TCF) welcomed ComCom's decision to promote transparency of membership of the TDR.

Credit: Supplied Paul Brislen (NZ Telecommunications Forum)

"Telecommunications customers are absolutely better off having access to a free dispute resolution scheme," TCF CEO Paul Brislen said.

"I encourage all non-members to engage with us to understand the benefits of being part of the TDR. In doing so they will enable their customers to have the same right of recourse to the independent and free dispute resolution scheme as all other telecommunications consumers in New Zealand."

Brislen said it was the TCF's hope that the increased focus on the TDRS would lead smaller players to become part of it.

"The scheme works well for customers and should be something that all telecommunication providers see as a positive addition to the sector," he added.

The latest TDR biannual report noted 85 per cent of issues raised were resolved directly between the provider and their customer without requiring formal intervention.