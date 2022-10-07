Tech in the Tron promoting Waikato’s booming tech sector

Aims to attract 500 skilled workers and their families to the Waikato region.

Erin Wansbrough (The Cultivate Trust) Credit: Supplied

What began as a joke, labelling Hamilton as New Zealand’s ‘city of the future’, has developed into a reality with the Waikato region cultivating a tech sector worth more than $1.15 billion.

The Cultivate Trust, whose members are at the heart of Waikato’s tech sector, has launched the Tech in the Tron initiative aimed at addressing the increased staffing required of a booming sector.

Since it began in late July, Tech in the Tron has had over 1 million engagements and created 2.5 million impressions across various social media channels.

It aims to attract 500 workers and their families from across New Zealand and the world to live and work in Hamilton and the wider Waikato region. It also hopes that growing the local industry will entice global tech companies to set-up a presence in Hamilton.

The initiative is backed by local tech businesses who have a vested interest in growing Hamilton’s profile as an attractive city to live and work.

Tech in the Tron found its beginnings following conversations between local businesses, education providers, and public institutions including Hamilton City Council about the frustrations of tech skills shortages in the region.

Through a “coalition of willing”, as The Cultivate Trust’s Chair Erin Wansbrough describes it, a consensus was reached that the best way to attract new talent was to showcase the already existing strength of tech in the region.

Recognising the opportunity of the post-pandemic ‘great realisation’, as the team called it, the timing was ideal to capture the market of people looking for a lifestyle change after emerging from lockdown periods.

“We wanted to tap into – you can have a great career and live in a great place, through tech. We believed that if people were looking for an alternative place to live and work and have a meaningful career, many might not be thinking of Waikato or Hamilton,” Wansbrough said.

A clear goal for the initiative was developed – re-framing the region to attract talent to join the vibrant tech community that exists in Hamilton. Tech in the Tron was launched as a project to showcase the region and act as a landing page for people interested in making the move to Hamilton to further their careers in tech.

Taking shape as a website and social media campaign, it promotes available tech jobs alongside profiling living in the Waikato region. Anyone that expresses interest is contacted via phone call by a campaign ambassador, who can provide personalised advice and assistance.

The ambassadors are team members from supporting local companies that back the initiative. As well as financial backing, the supporting companies provide the ambassador work and other ‘pro bono’ activities including marketing, sharing of internal networks, and event support to supplement the work of the Trust.

The teamwork between the supporting companies to make Tech in the Tron a reality demonstrates the ‘unified vision’ that Wansbrough says underpins the initiative.

David Hallett, co-founder of Hamilton’s Company-X, shared what Tech in the Tron means for a growing local company needing to increase staff numbers.

“To stay at the top, and to keep growing, we need talent. We’ve actually started growing some of our teams offshore – we’ve recently grown a team operating out of Melbourne – because the talent is just not available here in New Zealand without poaching them from another company,” he said.

“There’s a saying – if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.

“That really underpins our ethos – for Company-X to go far, we partner with local organisations,” he continued. “The more companies we have coming to our region, the more partnerships we can have here.”

Aiming to capture the range of people searching for a change, Tech in the Tron’s target market includes people at all stages of their career and with a range of experience.

The initial target of the campaign was to capture those in their early career, with a few years of industry experience, looking to buy their first home.

The next segment to target was attracting the highly skilled workers with solid knowledge of the tech sector, perhaps expats looking to return to New Zealand or other internationals looking to make the move.

Wansbrough reflected that these people are often high net worth individuals who would often end up in Queenstown or similar areas. Tech in the Tron aims to show the attraction of Hamilton for people who fit this profile, along with their families, to settle in the region.

Another focus is working with the University of Waikato and other local tertiary providers to create opportunities for local graduates to be able to stay and build their career in the region, rather than pursuing opportunities in Auckland or overseas.

With this project in its early stages, Wansbrough said it aims to build on local talent through internships and other work experience, to create work-ready local graduates provided with a compelling proposition to stay in the region post-study.

While passionate about the Waikato and its tech sector, Wansbrough was quick to note that this is a project that will benefit New Zealand as a whole.

“We know that tech is the key to prosperity for New Zealand, and that has been known for some time,” she said.

“If you look at the strength of economic growth in the Waikato, this is the strongest performing region – it’s the diversity of the type of economy we have, but in particular, the strength and the growth of the tech community.

“What is good for the Waikato will be good for New Zealand.”