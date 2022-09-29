AppDynamics’ Antoine Le Tard to lead Rubrik APAC

Replaces Kamal Brar who has now joined Confluent.

Antoine Le Tard (Rubrik) Credit: Rubrik

Rubrik has appointed AppDynamics’ Antoine Le Tard as its vice president for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Based in Sydney, Le Tard will be responsible for leading the cloud data management and enterprise backup vendor across the region, replacing Kamal Brar who has now joined Confluent.

Le Tard has previously held senior and leadership roles at the likes of Verizon, RSA Security and App Dynamics, most recently holding the role of global vice president of Asia Pacific at the latter.

“There is no way to stop every single cyber attack, regardless of what industry you’re in,” said Le Tard. “With this in mind, the future of cyber security lies in turning the traditional fortress mentality on its head and making the business resilient in the wake of an attack.

“That’s why I joined Rubrik. The company’s approach to data security helps ensure potentially catastrophic incidents become minor inconveniences.”

Le Tard will work with APAC country leaders including Scott Magill, Koichi Ishii and Ritesh Gupta who lead Rubrik’s business in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Japan and India, respectively.

His appointment follows the departure of A/NZ country manager Jaime Humphrey, who moved to Dell earlier this year.