Spark Business Group nails AWS Direct Connect service delivery badge

Long-time Spark customer AsureQuality was one to benefit from AWS Direct Connect.

Tessa Tierney (Spark Business Group) Credit: Supplied

Spark Business Group has achieved Amazon Web Service's (AWS) service delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect cloud service.

Direct Connect links a network directly to AWS to deliver consistent, low-latency performance.

The designation recognises that Spark Business Group, comprising Spark, CCL, Leaven, Qrious and Digital Island, follows best practices and had proven success delivering AWS Direct Connect to customers.

“This certification enables Spark Business Group to provide the full suite of bandwidths and peering options from our Cloud Connect WAN service, which enables our customers to extend their private WAN network and connect it to cloud service providers such as AWS," said Spark product director Tessa Tierney.

Cloud Connect WAN connections were direct and do not rely on public internet, she said. They therefore offer improved reliability, faster speeds, and lower latency.

To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) partners must undergo service-specific technical validation by AWS partner solutions architects, including review of architecture, customer documentation, and customer case study details to ensure they follow AWS best practices for each service.

Spark Business Group said achieving the designation differentiated it as an APN member that provided specialised, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering AWS Direct Connect.

“Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides," Tierney said.

AsureQuality was one longtime Spark Business Group customer to benefit from the service as part of a broader cloud transformation delivered by Spark and its cloud consulting business Leaven.

Scale, ease of management and a platform more responsive to growth were key benefits, helping to future-proof AsureQuality's business operations while significantly improving application performance for end users.

To support the integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Programme to help customers identify APN consulting partners with experience delivering specific AWS services.

The AWS Competency Programme validates and promotes AWS partners with demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success.

Last year, Spark revealed its IT and managed services businesses accounted for roughly a third of total group revenues, or around $1.1 billion.