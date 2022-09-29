CoDigital extends consultancy to deliver 'digital twins'

Regine Deleu, formerly of Auckland Transport, will lead new offering.

Regine Deleu and Janine Doherty (CoDigital) Credit: Supplied

Wellington based IT consultancy CoDigital is targeting demand for "digital twins" alongside its current IT architecture consulting business.

CoDigital provides operating model strategy advice to customers as well as designing workflows and services to help them with business change, CoDigital CEO Janine Doherty told Reseller News.

"We see a digital twin of an organisation to be an extension of these services but instead of presenting a single dimension view we have a multi-dimensional model which helps clients to make decisions faster," she said.

Digital twins could be created of a wide range of systems, including organisations. An organisation digital twin is a virtual mirror image of a company or structure, which includes all processes, systems, people and live data.

Combining all of this information, a digital twin helped determine how that organisation would operate most efficiently by simulating the impact of a decision on real outcomes of that company or structure.

“Digital twin methodology is next stage enterprise architecture and will help governments and organisations around the world use digital representation to understand how they can improve the way they work,” Doherty said.

“A digital twin will underpin complex change management to create efficiencies, but also to benefit people and the planet. It is a tool which will enable a ‘look into the future’ of what best practice looks like for that organisation or government - on all levels."

The initiative, called CoDigital Twins, was part of the firm's strategy to invest in services and people that enabled its clients to redesign service delivery to provide client centric services, Doherty said.

To lead the effort, the company has hired Belgium-born Regine Deleu, formerly of Auckland Transport where she was head of digital transformation and led the creation of a digital twin of the organisation.

“I believe it is in the best interests of our society if investments in technology and change are cost-effective, sustainable, aligned with the organisation’s strategic goals - but most importantly underpin a values based approach to success,” Deleu said.

“I am looking forward to working with Janine and the team at CoDigital to help our clients achieve that.”



Before Auckland Transport, Deleu spent over six years working for the government, collaborating across departments to lead and deliver an overarching digital framework to align and optimise government services.

A one-time senior consultant at Oracle in Ireland, Deleu also worked in London where she led the merger of systems and processes following a significant insurance industry takeover and subsequently designed a cloud based global insurance platform for the merged entity.

She had also served on a number of boards, including a Data Research Advisory Board at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and is a guest lecturer at Victoria University Wellington.

“As the world digitises at pace, and with the customer and citizen at the centre of everything, governments and organisations need to rapidly find ways to deliver outcomes in the most efficient and effective way," Doherty said.

"A digital twin is not only a holistic and precise way to do this - it is cost effective."