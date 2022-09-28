N-able doubles down on NZ channel investment

Matthew Drake (N-able) Credit: N-able

N-able, the IT management and back-up solutions vendor formally known as SolarWinds MSP, is growing its investment in the New Zealand channel.

N-able’s Matthew Drake, Asia Pacific VP of sales told Reseller News that the company is mulling creating a Kiwi team due to the growing appetite for security and back-up solutions in New Zealand.

Following his appointment in 2021, Drake was tasked with growing the company’s APAC presence. As a result, N-able now has an eight-strong partner success team in Sydney, who work alongside the global partner team as the first point of escalation to help local partners understand the company and grow within the N-able ecosystem.



“We made a change about two years ago where we put an investment into our partner success team,” Drake said.

“Our CEO has always said when our partners grow, we grow. So the goal is for our partner success team to really work one on one with our partners to understand their business and to engage in growth strategies with them.”

Complementing the partner success team are partner success engineers, who provide access to technical resources.

Chris Groot, global VP and GM of Cove Data Protection, said that the partner success team works to provide partners with “the tools that they need to get the job done,” including monitoring and security solutions, through to recovery from a breach.

“It’s covering off the full toolkit for an MSP complementing that with the business how-to – how to price it, how to go to market, and actually get down to the point of templates, sell sheets and things like that that they can reuse and make their own,” Groot said.

Members of the team including Groot and Drake also recently travelled to New Zealand in an effort to re-engage with partners through face-to-face meetings and discussions in Christchurch and Auckland.

In New Zealand, Soft Solutions is the distributor of N-able products and, as Drake noted, represents the biggest investment of N-able into the local channel. Local partners also include The IT Team and Computer Culture.

On future growth plans in New Zealand, Drake said that there is potential for a physical presence in the market. “Who knows – we are growing in New Zealand, so I never say never to putting people on the ground over here,” he said.

Canada-based Groot noted his favourable impression of the local market and the strength of New Zealand’s security industry.

“I'm always impressed when we come and meet with the folks here, how advanced the conversations are, relative to rest of the world,” he said.

“People really understand their goals and understand the technology, and it's just a delight to work with the local groups.”

Groot also emphasised the shift that security has seen in recent times, saying “this has become a boardroom conversation, not the IT guy’s conversation anymore. It’s pulling MSPs in that direction, knowing that they need to up their game and invest in those solutions."

For Drake, N-able’s market differentiation leans on their partner success team alongside their security stack that aims to provide partners with a wrap-around solution for the security needs of their customers.

“One of the key problems that MSPs are looking at today, and when we talk to them one of the biggest issues they’re having… their customers are asking for them to be the experts in security,” Drake said.

“They’re relying on partners like us to really help them build out their security and what they need to actually protect customers alongside their own reputation, because they’re the people that their customers have entrusted their security to.”

Groot also touched on the current labour shortage as another challenge that partners are facing.

“Anything they can so to standardise and automate, and basically do more with less, is really the key to navigating these waters,” he said.

N-able’s Cove Data Protection offering, a cloud-first, software-as-a-service (SaaS) back-up product aims to neutralise ransomware in a more effective way, reducing costs associated with excess labour and maintenance.

Groot touched on the partnership approach for Cove Data Protection, focused around the ‘Success Centre’ that provides on-demand training where new staff can get “90 per cent up to speed on a self-directed bases,” he said.

More advanced users of the product have access to monthly boot camps, run by an N-able staff member with the title ‘Head Back-up Nerd’, who is an industry expert on the world of data protection.