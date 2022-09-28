COVID-19 store closures see Noel Leeming sales dip in FY2022

Sales totalling $1.1 billion still the second highest in Noel Leeming's history after a very strong 2021.

Nick Grayston (The Warehouse Group) Credit: Supplied

Revenue at The Warehouse's Noel Leeming retail chain dipped during the year to 30 June, 2022, despite a surge in click and collect sales.

Sales at the technology-oriented chain decreased 2.8 per cent to $1.1 billion, still the second highest sales result in the brand’s history after a very strong 2021.

Gross profit margin at Noel Leeming held up "relatively well", the group announced as part of its overall results today, decreasing by 10 basis points to 23.2 per cent.

The Warehouse Group’s Auckland stores were closed for a total of 84 days due to COVID-19 level 4 and level 3 lockdowns. Stores throughout the rest of New Zealand were closed for at least 21 days as the country moved in and out of lockdowns creating a very disrupted trading period.

The second half of the year saw the country enter into the traffic light system and the group operated at “red” level for a further 74 days.

Noel Leeming’s one-hour click and collect service had been well received by customers, The Warehouse Group CEO Nick Grayston said.

"Our same day click and collect service at The Warehouse and one hour click and collect service at Noel Leeming continue to grow with an increase at The Warehouse of 60.5 per cent and at Noel Leeming of 50.3 per cent.

"Across all brands, click and collect sales increased 54.9 per cent compared to the prior year, making up nearly half of all group online sales."



Within Noel Leeming, click and collect fulfilment increased 40.4 per cent to making up 57.7 per cent of total online sales.

“Our customers are seeking to engage with us both digitally and physically," Grayston said.

Despite disruptions and closures, The Warehouse Group delivered sales of $3.3 billion overall, down 3.5 per cent on 2021 but up 3.8 per cent on 2020 and up 7.3 per cent on 2019.

Net profit after tax was $89.3 million, down 18.3 per cent on 2021.

This included a reduction of $11.4 million after tax to comply with the recent introduction of a change to global accounting policy governing the treatment of costs associated with cloud computing arrangements. The 2021 financial year had also been impacted, by $8.3 million after tax.

"Given the significant investment the Group is currently undertaking in core systems and customer facing digital solutions, the effect on reported earnings is material although there is no incremental cash impact," The Warehouse Group told investors today.

Sales at Warehouse Stationery's 35 stores decreased 9.1 per cent to $249.7 million. Online sales increased 20.8 per cent, representing 13.7 per cent of total sales, with click and collect fulfilment increasing 37.8 per cent.

Gross profit margin decreased 80 basis points to 47.5 per cent.

In July, Noel Leeming rival JB Hi-Fi reported slow sales progress from its New Zealand operation but significantly improved earnings.

The company's 14 store New Zealand chain recorded 0.3 per cent sales growth for the year to the end of June compared with 4 per cent across the ditch.

Kiwi store sales lifted to A$262.4 million for the full year from A$261.6 million in 2021.

New Zealand store EBIT grew impressively, however, up 51.7 per cent year-on year to A$8.8 million compared with 4.2 per cent EBIT growth in Australia.





