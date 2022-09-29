GoTo adds co-browsing functionality to contact centre offering

The new feature allows agents and customers to collaboratively "browse" a website, web application or mobile app together in real time.

Paddy Srinivasan (GoTo) Credit: GoTo

GoTo has launched a new co-browsing capability within its contact centre, giving agents the ability to securely assist their customers within their web browser and provide more effective help via a single communications and support solution.

Most commonly used in customer service scenarios to improve online conversions and experiences, by having co-browsing software in place, agents and customers can collaboratively “browse” a website, web application or mobile app together in real time.

As businesses overwhelmingly look to consolidate their tech stack, by enabling co-browsing from within the GoTo application, customers will have a solution that allows them to fully serve their customers all in one place, GoTo said in a press note.

Customers will also benefit from the all-in-one unified experience that co-browsing offers, reducing tool fatigue and context switching for both employees and customers, the vendor said. The new capability allows customers to enable data masking, button blocking, and encryption to ensure the co-browsing experience remains secure.

The co-browsing capability can be activated on any browser and device while agents chat with customers through web chat, social media, or SMS, meaning customers can physically see online application forms, be walked though their e-commerce purchase or directly shown how to use an app or product feature.

The announcement further builds on the updates to the vendor’s cloud contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) systems that were announced in March 2022, a month after the company rebranded from LogMeIn to GoTo.

During that initial update, GoTo added a slew of enhanced contact centre options to make agents more productive, including advanced analytics, time saving features and additional remote support capabilities.

"The key to ensuring the success of a cloud contact centre solution is making it as simple as possible for agents to help customers," said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO, GoTo in a press note.

He added that having heard from customers that there was a gap in the agent and customer relationship, the company felt “uniquely positioned” to bring its co-browsing technology into its CCaaS offering to better assist in form fills, troubleshooting, and problem-solving.

“Co-browsing has long been a feature GoTo has offered in our remote support solutions, and this launch is another way we continue to integrate the best of our technology into a single solution, enabling customers to eliminate the need for multiple tools,” Srinivasan said.