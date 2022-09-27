Peter Langham of Spark wins Snowflake data award

Langham represents New Zealand as the only local award winner among an otherwise Australian line-up.

Credit: Spark

Peter Langham of Spark has won data hero of the year at data cloud warehousing company Snowflake’s annual Australia and New Zealand Data Driver Awards.

Langham, domain chapter lead, data engineering at Spark, represents New Zealand as the only local award winner among an otherwise Australian line-up.

Announced today during the Data Cloud World Tour in Sydney, Langham wins the award, which recognises a technology trailblazer who has pioneered the data cloud into their organisation, in recognition of building on Snowflake as the preferred data cloud platform for Spark.

The data awards aim to honour Snowflake customers that are leading their organisations and ‘reimagining what’s possible’ with the data cloud across their industries.

Other winners include Australian companies Linktree, Wesfarmers, Quantium and Illawarra Retirement Trust (IRT).

“This year’s award recipients represent some of the most innovative data leaders we’ve seen to date, pioneering new ways to build and collaborate in the Data Cloud,” said Theo Hourmouzis, VP of Snowflake A/NZ.

Since its initial public offering at the end of 2020, Snowflake has become one of the technology industry's whizz-kids, pulling in big players and big cash.

Backed by the likes of Salesforce and Warren Buffet, and a market value of US$82 billion, the cloud data warehousing company has lately set its sights on the high-growth potential of the A/NZ market.