Lenovo ISG nabs Nutanix’s regional GM as A/NZ lead

Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) has appointed former Nutanix regional director and general manager Manu Mehra to lead the vendor within Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



As the A/NZ managing director, Mehra is expected to strengthen the relationships the Lenovo branch – formerly known as its Data Centre Group – has with its partners.

Credit: Supplied Manu Mehra (Lenovo)

He also comes into the position to play a “key” role in advocating for the vendor’s offerings and driving up consumer confidence, Lenovo claimed, as well as being “instrumental” in growing its edge, hybrid cloud, high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) and storage solutions portfolio.



“A/NZ is a critical market for us and Manu’s expertise and seasoned leadership will help us accelerate digital transformation in the market and drive successful customer and alliance partnerships,” said Sumir Bhatia, Lenovo ISG president for Asia Pacific.

Mehra comes into the position after two and-a-half years at Nutanix as its regional director and general manager. Prior to this, he held a number of other managerial roles at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP and Electronic Data Systems.

“Leading this dynamic region for Lenovo, I hope to build on our successes and help deliver on our vision of smarter technology for all,” Mehra added.

The appointment comes a month after Lenovo A/NZ promoted its head of commercial channel and distribution, Sunny Gandhi, to the role of channel and distribution director in late August.

According to the PC vendor, Gandhi’s new role will see him continue to be the “driving force behind the success and transformation of Lenovo’s channel framework” and “empowering partners with the solutions and tools to succeed and grow”.