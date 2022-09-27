Auckland's Virsae teams with Jabra to improve call centre service, wellbeing

Platform records technical, network, room, and device analytics to improve employee wellbeing and customer experience.

Virsae wins Homegrown ISV of the Year award at the 2016 Reseller News ICT Industry Awards Credit: IDG

Auckland-based contact centre analytics platform developer Virsae has extended its global partnership with Danish headset manufacturer Jabra.



The effort aims to bring Jabra headset data to life within Virsae’s service management (VSM) analytics platform and to deliver new insights and improved customer experience and employee wellbeing.

With contact centre agents increasingly working at home and using headsets for prolonged periods, network, wi-fi and bluetooth connections all impact voice and video call quality, potentially creating poor customer experiences.

When problems occur, agents can be frustrated, fatigued and unable to perform at their best.

Combined with Jabra’s new Engage 50 II and the Engage 40 headset, VSM can shine a light on the devices and behaviours affecting customers and agents.



VSM now records technical, network, room, and device analytics to help call centre agents and management support employee wellbeing and improve the customer experience. Contact centre managers gain insights presented on at-a-glance dashboards.

Organisations that manage voice, video, and network performance centrally across their contact centre environments benefited from increased revenue, improved customer ratings and increased agent efficiency, Virsae chief executive Tony Jayne said.

That amounted to a nine per cent reduction in costs, according to research by Illinois-based specialist unified communications market researcher Metrigy.

“This partnership is a huge leap forward for contact centre analytics," Jayne said.

Anders Hvelplund, senior vice president for contact centre solutions at Jabra, said the two companies were integrating hardware, software, and data insights to improve the lives and wellbeing of call centre agents worldwide.



"Agent audio exposure is a critical data point for hearing health management," he said. "We’ve adopted WHO hearing health standards and pre-built functionality for wellbeing support.

"With notifications from Virsae to alert management when healthy agent audio volume levels are exceeded, we can prevent long-term hearing damage.”

The integration also shined a light on background noise levels, cross talk and headset battery strength.

A Reseller News award winner, Virsae was founded in 2013 by Jayne and Ross Williams and built its VSM platform on Microsoft Azure.

By 2015, Virsae was processing at least two billion transactions a month, 85 per cent from international markets. That increased to 12 billion transactions a month by the end of November 2019.