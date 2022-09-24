Datacom recognised in Zscaler APJ partner awards 2022

Credit: Supplied

Datacom has been highlighted as one of Zscaler’s top-performing partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region for 2022 at its annual APJ Partner Summit and Awards Ceremony.



In the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region, Datacom won the Innovation Partner Award 2022.

Other recipients of awards in the local region include the Australian-headquartered Telstra with Partner of the Year 2022, A23 as Public Sector Partner 2022, Tesserent as Services Delivery Partner 2022 and The Instillery taking out Solution Provider of the Year 2022

Additionally, NTT Communication took home Partner of the Year 2022 in North Asia.

According to the cyber security vendor, the winning partners were chosen based on “their commitment to influencing” significant deals for Zscaler, as well as displaying excellence in building a Zero Trust practice.

“Our partners are an integral part of Zscaler’s sales ecosystem. We have a strong network of partners that we collaborate closely with to engage with client prospects, both new and existing,” said Todd Meister, senior vice president of global partners and alliances at Zscaler.



“The partner awards is just one of the mediums through which we recognise the outstanding contributions of our partner ecosystem in the last financial year.”

The awards come months after Zscaler hired John Milionis as its head of A/NZ channels and alliances in May due to the role being vacated by Foad Farrokhnia after his promotion to APJ head of alliance and channels.