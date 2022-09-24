Costs escalate again as Waikato Regional Council project faces more delays

The council's contract with software vendor Infor appears to have been renegotiated.

Waikato Regional Council's Project Reboot is well off track. Credit: Google

The cost of a project to replace legacy software at Waikato regional council has blown out from $10.5 million in 2019 to $22.4 million now.

Project Reboot, as it is called, was originally scheduled for delivery in 2020. It is now expected to be completed next July, according to an August report to council.

The revised budget is inclusive of $3.4 million in contingency funding. In addition, the council has recognised $3.6 million in software licencing costs required to be paid while the project has been in flight.



The project aimed to replace 28 legacy software systems with a single new system from US-based vendor Infor

"Delays and any issues with the solution remain the key drivers of risk of overspend to the project," the report said. "The schedule is monitored and reviewed on a weekly basis and any issues related to scope or solution are escalated immediately within council and Infor.

"Additional escalation provisions have been included in the contractual renegotiation with Infor to mitigate the risk to timeline and budget through to project completion."

The project's scope had also been reviewed as part of the re-planning and remained unchanged.

"The revised baseline schedule for phase 4 is very tight with minimal allowance for resource unavailability allowed," the report said. "The impact of leave and unplanned absences is monitored as these are identified."

Both Infor and council resources had been impacted by COVID-19 with the latest causing delays during the systems testing cycle which required reprioritisation of activities and focus. This risk had been widened from just COVID-19 with more recent illness issues impacting the availability of key people.

Infor was reported to be carrying out an assessment of the situation and any back-up options available to mitigate the risk. Additional resources had been added to the council's project team.

Despite the delays and extra cost, the relationship between the council and Infor at the executive level remained collaborative, the report said. Regular discussions were held regarding the project status.

"Infor has stretched resources with numerous implementations occurring in the region," the report said. "Similarly council resources are stretched across the project and business as usual priorities."

Contingency provisions reported also included a potential extra month for completion, from the new date of July 2023 to August.

"From a business-as-usual perspective with year-end financial processes and work commencing on the 2024-2034 long term plan from August 2023 there is no room to further delay the Phase 4 go live," the report said.

The project's overall objective was to help Waikato Regional Council replace Oracle's E-business Suite, Conquest asset management and PS Enterprise HR and payroll among other systems.

