Panasonic's Kiwi Toughbooks team take partnering to another level

There is no such thing as plain vanilla when you sell to defence, first responder services and ​councils.

Douglas Jewson (Panasonic) Credit: Supplied

For the team delivering Panasonic's Toughbook products, there isn't a lot of "business as usual".

After abandoning a distribution model two years ago, the business now deals direct with its reseller and channel partners to deliver often highly customised device fleets.

The Toughbook business is, since April, part of Panasonic Connect, the business-to-business and supply chain solutions unit that specialises in servicing industry verticals.

That in itself was an expression of Panasonic's efforts to create an operating company system within the broader company to enable its divisions to act more independently and implement autonomous management.

For Panasonic Connect that had even broader implications. In May, its parent announced it had initiated preparations for a potential stock exchange listing for the new unit to accelerate its global growth.

The Toughbook business itself is a relatively small unit within that broader strategy. It is also one that, by definition, requires a very different kind of engagement with both resellers and end users.

That is because there is no such thing as plain vanilla when sell into defence environments, civilian first responder services and councils. Vendors and their reseller or integration partners need to work closely together to deliver an often highly customised outcome.

Panasonic Connect's senior business development manager for Toughbook, Douglas Jewson, told Reseller News the bottom line was that the devices it sold had to be fit for purpose to operate in "life-critical" environments.

Outwardly the expression of that is that they are tough, waterproof and modular in design. Behind the scenes, there is almost always a level of both software and hardware-based customisation required and that requires a high level of engagement with both end users and resellers.

Fire and Emergency NZ's fire trucks, for instance, use Toughbook devices connected to radio systems as critical tools to monitor and update progress on any emergency. The Defence Force, Fonterra, Foodstuffs and the marine and mining industries are also on the unit's books.

While there are a number of "semi-rugged" laptops on the market, Panasonic goes further and really only counts Honeywell and Zebra as direct competitors, Jewson said.

Reseller partners include Acquire, PB Tech, Datacom, Spark and Softplus, supported by Panasonic's local service and sales engineering division for provisioning and in-country service.

“It really is how do we bring that whole value added ecosystem around our resellers and how do we make sure Panasonic customers get the full value proposition," Jewson said.

"What’s great about it is is we work with our end users as well. We like to get involved alongside the reseller to see exactly what the customer needs while still selling through the channel."

One example of that is many applications require the device to be mounted on other machinery or vehicles. Often standard, off the shelf, brackets or mounts won't do the job.

Integration with radio and first responder "shortcodes", which classify and describe an incident and the types of response required, require software level preloads and configuration.

"That’s where we would work with the end customer," Jewson said.

Historically, that activity had been a value-add to partners, but that was now moving towards a service model, as part of the package sold.

Third party companies provide fleet leasing and financing or this can also be done through a partner of the reseller. The total service offering, therefore, is much bigger than the Panasonic component.

In commercial environments, the business case is often where cost of downtime and productivity was critical, such as on massive container lifts and other machinery on the docks.

Over time, Panasonic and its partners also build solutions and best practices in one vertical that can be exported into other sectors.

Panasonic's Toughbook business had also avoided most of the supply chain difficulties that hampered regular PC suppliers during the pandemic, Jewson said.

Product was bought directly from Panasonic and, because the shipments were not huge, airfreight was the usual delivery mode. Space in Panasonic's consumer electronics warehouse in NZ completed the picture, delivering scale.

"The real challenge with our product is it doesn’t break," Jewson said. "It has a very long shelf life and is upgradable – camera, storage, battery ... a host of lifecycle options."

