Diligent launches partner program for connected insights across ESG and GRC

Diligent has announced a program to offer partners a single source of connected insights to meet their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) needs.

Diligent, a governance platform, provides software solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG.



Its new program will cover three tiers – gold, silver, and bronze -- in order to enable partners to develop and enhance their modern governance practice.

The program supports multiple partner roles across the ecosystem, including solution providers, system integrators, consultants, software developers, associations and integration and content providers.

Ricardo Moreno (Diligent)

The vendor is currently developing a “stronger channel presence” in Australia and New Zealand and stated that the new partner program, now active in the region, will increase support for partners in the region.



“We are actively onboarding new partners in the region while assisting existing partners to drive growth,” a company spokesperson said.

Through the program, partners can build their GRC and ESG practices by referring and reselling, deploying, customising, and integrating Diligent’s suite of solutions, adding value for their clients and allowing them to capture new revenue streams.

“The program… allows Diligent to better serve our customers in existing markets, and offers new distribution points for customers to meet their GRC and ESG needs through Diligent offerings supported by a network of highly skilled and experienced partners in their locale,” said Ricardo Moreno, SVP of worldwide partnerships at Diligent.







