Optimation nabs Datacom's Warrick Flower as managing director

Before moving into management, Flower worked in software development and architecture.

Warrick Flower (Optimation) Credit: Supplied

Optimation has appointed a new managing director, Warrick Flower, until recently general manager of digital engineering at Datacom.

Flower brought a strong blend of software services experience and leadership skills to the job, Optimation chairman and founder Neil Butler said.

“Warrick has seen the industry from many different angles, starting out his career as a software developer and solutions architect before moving into business management and leadership roles," he said.

"At Datacom Warrick was responsible for acquiring new customers and growing business within New Zealand and internationally."

Flower said he was attracted by Optimation’s strong blend of technology leadership and a deep pool of New Zealand-based and offshore talent. Optimation had invested significantly over the years to become New Zealand's leading low-code provider, he said.

"It’s become a true innovator in building better businesses through flexible, stable and modern digital platforms that deliver digital business outcomes faster and at lower cost."

Optimation now had an opportunity to use its expertise in modern low-code solutions to take the lead in delivering better outcomes for business across A/NZ, Flower said.

Last August, Optimation sold its Australian defence-focused Mentum Systems business to Australian IT service provider FTS Group for an undisclosed sum.

The sale was to allow the group to boost resources and focus on growth in its core New Zealand Optimation and Presto businesses, Butler said at the time.

Butler added Optimation would be accelerating its drive to build world-class enterprise digital and cloud solution capability after inking partnerships with IBM and Red Hat.