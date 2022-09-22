Nutanix evolves Elevate partner program

Credit: Dreamstime

Nutanix has launched the next era of its Elevate partner program, with a focus on providing a better experience for partners and customers throughout the customer lifecycle.

The revamp is part of the vendor’s efforts in re-architecting its go-to-market strategy, programs and tools that enable partners to have more "control, insights and efficiency" over sales cycles.

“The new updates to Nutanix’s Elevate partner program will help our partner ecosystem capture more opportunities, increase their profitability, and bolster their ability to provide our unique solutions that enable customers to implement smart cloud strategies,” stated Michael Magura, speaking to Channel Asia as vice president of Asia Pacific Channel Sales at Nutanix.

“These solutions give customers the freedom to put their workloads in the environments that make the most sense, including private clouds, public clouds and hybrid multi-clouds.”

In a bid to build a partner profit continuum, one of the new updates to Elevate is an expanded incentives framework – a first in the program’s history – that is extended to not only partner organisations but also individual sellers and system engineers to ignite new customer acquisition growth.

Under the banner of New Business Individual Incentive, it rewards individual sellers and system engineers at eligible reseller and service providers each time they sell Nutanix into net-new accounts.

The vendor also revealed plans to roll out a pilot program in the coming months for an incentive aimed at rewarding select partners for the delivery of consistent, on-time renewal rates with Nutanix customers.

Meanwhile, another element of the evolved program is the ‘Channel Led Selling Rebate Incentive’ which is built to reward resellers who drive deals through the entire sales cycle autonomously, in hopes of helping partners realise this selling motion through new tool sets such as Nutanix’s Sizer 6.0 capacity planning tool and enhancements to the ‘Performance + Deal Registration’ program – first seen in the initial launch of the Elevate program in September 2020.

Nutanix also reaffirmed its commitment to building partner competencies through education and certifications with the introduction of a new ‘Sizing Associate’ accreditation requirement for all partner levels.

The vendor stated that this is intended to speed up sales cycles for partners through rapid capacity planning, quoting and order fulfilment using the Nutanix Sizer.

“The IT industry is at an inflection point in how customers want to procure and consume technology,” observed Christian Alvarez, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales at Nutanix.

“With our updates to the Elevate program, we’ve addressed many of our partners’ needs to engage with customers through their lifecycle - not just selling the technology, but enabling them to adopt, perform, expand and ultimately renew. Elevate now supports and rewards partners along this entire journey through purpose-built benefits and incentives.”