Fujitsu acquires NZ security company InPhySec

Graeme Beardsell (Fujitsu) Credit: Fujitsu

Fujitsu has acquired New Zealand cyber security company InPhySec in a move to strengthen its security services capabilities.

The move marks the latest milestone in Fujitsu’s merger and acquisition strategy and builds upon services offered by other recent acquisitions including Versor, oobe, and Enable Professional Services.

The acquisition will provide Fujitsu’s New Zealand customers with access to specialist security consulting and managed services.

Likewise, InPhySec’s customer base, which spans a wide range of industries including Fujitsu A/NZ’s core industries of defence, public sector, healthcare, retail, financial services and transport, will now have access to Fujitsu’s broad range of digital transformation services and products.

On completion of the acquisition, InPhySec CEO Marc Barlow will report to Graeme Beardsell, executive VP and CEO of Fujitsu Asia Pacific.

“This investment comes at a time when protecting businesses, government agencies and the general public has never been more important. The InPhySec acquisition expands our managed security footprint in New Zealand and across the region," Beardsell said.

InPhySec was founded in 2015 and is a provider of security consulting and managed security services.

Its range of managed security services includes SIEM (security information and event management), as well as cloud; network; and endpoint detection and response services, delivered through its global 24/7 Security Operations Centres across three locations.

Specialist services are delivered through secret grade server rooms which provide data localisation and additional physical security, services of particular importance to the New Zealand government and other regulated industries.

InPhySec’s secret- and top secret-cleared staff give it a competitive advantage in the New Zealand market.

“Joining Fujitsu allows us to introduce technology solutions to our clients as well as bring our expertise to Fujitsu’s customers,” said Barlow.

“Strong partnership is critical to match the growing scale and sophistication of global threats, which means countries such as New Zealand are becoming increasingly more vulnerable. This acquisition will help introduce New Zealand homegrown developed know-how and capability to a global audience.”

In 2021, Beardsell told Reseller News he was on the hunt for more acquisitions to make use of a cash "war-chest" accumulated in the region.

Beardsell said when he took leadership of Fujitsu A/NZ in 2020, after 20 years operating across Asia in various roles, he saw that the acquisitions market was vibrant and Fujitsu's competitors were already dipping their toes in.

"We hadn't done an acquisition in the region in 11 years and I thought 'shame on us,'" he told Reseller News.