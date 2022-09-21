Catalyst Cloud to open cloud region in Auckland

Doug Dixon (Catalyst Cloud) Credit: Supplied

Catalyst Cloud will establish a new cloud region in Auckland in mid-2023 to join the company's three existing regions.

Adding to New Zealand-owned Catalyst Cloud’s regions in Wellington, Porirua and Hamilton, the new region would operate from a state-of-the-art facility accredited to support high security workloads.

CEO Doug Dixon said it will provide the availability and durability that customers require, while keeping their data and systems secure.

The Auckland region will consist of multiple availability zones, making it easier for customers to implement high availability patterns and practices, he said.

Networks created on demand by customers would span across all availability zones in an "all-active" model that made shifting internet-facing resources between locations easy, fast and able to be automated. Other resources can also be moved or automatically balanced between zones.

The fourth local facility would further also enhance Catalyst Cloud's data sovereignty story for customers seeking to ensure their data was not subject to overseas laws or access.

"Being locally owned, Catalyst Cloud is subject exclusively to NZ laws and privacy regulations," Dixon said. "Not only does your data never leave our shores, it never leaves our legal jurisdiction."

This was critical for data sovereignty and also aligned with principles of Māori data sovereignty, he said.

"Our mission is to build a strategic cloud capability that is free from overseas control, that provides opportunities to grow our local tech industry and talent pool, that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi and that continually invests back into our economy for future generations," Dixon said.

Catalyst Cloud operated a true public cloud, as defined by the NIST definition of cloud computing, Dixon said.

"We don't cloudwash legacy solutions and we're not reselling someone else's cloud. We provide a wide range of cloud services that will already feel familiar to engineers who have used other cloud providers," he added.

Earlier this year, Catalyst Cloud joined the all-of-government cloud framework procurement agreement in March and is Toitū net carbon zero certified.



