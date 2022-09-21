Revenue and profit grow as Vodafone NZ simplifies its business

Credit: Supplied

Vodafone NZ has lifted profitability and edged closer to the $2 billion revenue mark in the year to 31 March, 2022.

Total income increased from $1.954 billion to $1.967 billion as a slight fall in services revenue was offset by a surge in device sales and other revenue.

“Service revenue reduction reflects an increasingly competitive market compared to the prior year, but our overall mobile service revenue has slightly increased during this period due to our post-pay growth," senior corporate affairs lead Matt Flood told Reseller News.

While revenue grew, costs declined to the tune of $19.4 million.

Flood said EBITDA growth of 10 per cent was achieved as a result of improved trading performance and business simplification while the telco continued to invest in network improvements, customer experience and other growth areas.

"We continued investment into our 4G and 5G rollout programme, with over 400 upgrades and 165 new sites providing more 4G and 5G across New Zealand in 2021," he said.

"The pace continues in 2022 bringing 4G or 5G to sites from Kaeo in Northland to Gore and Invercargill in Southland, and many places in-between, including 27 sites in Hamilton alone – with more to come.”

Employee costs fell by around $33 million year-on-year but this was expected to reverse as Vodafone reinvested in key areas such customer experience, including the onshoring of more call centres and Vodafone retail stores coming back in-house.

In May, Vodafone NZ bought out Millennium Corp, its joint venture partner of 26 years in the Vodafone-branded retail store network.

Investment was also ongoing in areas such as network improvements, and in growth areas such a data analytics and ICT opportunities, Flood said.

One of the ICT opportunities realised was the purchase of a 60 per cent controlling stake in cyber security specialist Defend, announced in February. The value of that deal was not released at the time but Vodafone's accounts reveal the transaction was valued at $21.6 million.

“This partnership strengthened our ability to build a cyber resilient New Zealand, providing both Defend and Vodafone New Zealand customers increased capability and capacity to drive cyber resilience,” Flood said.

“We’re pleased with how the partnership is tracking and delighted that Defend was recently awarded Microsoft New Zealand partner of the year.”

This week, Vodafone NZ fell from second to third place in a Canstar Blue survey tracking customer satisfaction among small businesses. Vodafone NZ had earlier also placed third in a Consumer NZ review of how easy it was for customers to monitor their phone spend and usage.

“We recognise that our SME customers expect better from us, and we’ve recently made a significant investment to improve the basics, we have established a 100 per cent NZ based contact centre with over 100 new customer service hires who will help resolve issues quickly and first time," Flood said.

"We’ve also invested in regional account managers to meet our SME clients’ needs locally and face to face. We’re committed to serving our SME customers the way they should be served.”

Vodafone NZ had continued to innovate with its products and services, Flood added, offering greater flexibility for SME clients with one-month terms on mobile and fixed plans and improved value for money with "Endless Data" on mobile plans.

In April, Vodafone NZ's mobile networks were named "best in test" by mobile services tester Umlaut.