SAP and AWS take Ballance Agri-Nutrients into the cloud

Phil Cameron (SAP) Credit: SAP

Farmer-owned co-operative Ballance Agri-Nutrients has completed the first phase of a migration to SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform on AWS.

The migration, which went live in March, was achieved in five months and timed to avoid running into peak farming season and prevent delays to Ballance’s customer-facing geospatial initiatives.

It also helped Ballance establish a stabilised core and solid foundation in AWS to support future plans to enhance customer experience and digital offerings.



The first phase set the stage for a second, commenced in June, to enhance Ballance's existing SAP Customer Experience Solutions, which power its MyBallance farmer platform.

This customer-facing platform is now being moved to SAP Commerce Cloud, which will enable the cooperative to deliver more personalised geospatial experiences, products, and services.

Ballance’s decision to engage SAP and AWS and to partner with SAP’s Cloud Success Services supported a shift in the company's focus from delivering operational support and maintenance to driving value through on-farm digital services for customers.

“We selected SAP and AWS as partners because of their deep knowledge and history of migrating existing SAP environments into the cloud and their focus and alignment to enabling Ballance’s future geospatial and on-farm application initiatives," said David Healy, chief digital officer at Ballance.

Credit: Supplied David Healy (Ballance Agri-Nutrients)

"They understood the urgency and importance of this phase and created a seamless and rapid transition for us.”

Ballance had initial concerns around performance impacts of a shift from architecture hosted in New Zealand to cloud hosted out of Australia, however performance proved to be much more consistent and stable, Healy said. Ballance also now has the ability to scale when required during our seasonal peaks.

"Knowing that there is a team dedicated to looking after the environment, managing security, availability and maintenance has really allowed us to focus on delivering value to our customers," Healy said.

Ballance has been running SAP since 2009 and even won an SAP Innovation Award in 2018, however it saw an opportunity to use the technology more effectively.

“The way I put it, is we had a Rolls Royce in the garage, but we were not servicing and maintaining it," Healy said. "Everything was just in time, and we were always lagging on updates and as a result other work and deliverables."

Service and maintenance alone had seen a huge improvement, especially for security, stability and time. A 10 per cent reduction in full time staff managing the core SAP environment, a 20 per cent reduction in SAP support and maintenance and a 70 per cent reduction in workload managing hardware and resource upgrades were achieved while maintaining 99.9 per cent availability.

Key to that success had been Ballance’s partnership with SAP from the executive level through to the project team, which created an open, transparent environment for problem solving.

Phil Cameron, now chief operating officer at SAP A/NZ, said the migration achieved was evidence of the value RISE with SAP was delivering to customers. SAP New Zealand achieved 13 such migrations in 2021.

"By moving to the cloud, Ballance is able to spend more time and resource on driving greater value for its customers, rather than on keeping its systems running," he said.