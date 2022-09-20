2degrees tops Canstar Blue's small business survey, Spark moves up

Over three-quarters of small business owners said technology was making running a business easier.

Credit: IDG

For the second year, 2degrees has topped market watcher Canstar's telecommunications services survey of small business owners.

2degrees won top ratings across key drivers of satisfaction, including customer service and value for money.

“This award really means a lot to 2degrees, and the 2degrees business team," said 2degrees chief business officer Andrew Fairgray.

Telecommunications was critical to NZ Inc because companies and organisation relied on connectivity and mobility to make business happen.

“We take our responsibility as a telco partner seriously," Fairgray said. "Businesses rely on us and we have to deliver.

"To get top marks for overall satisfaction, customer service and value for money is a reflection of the team’s hard work and we are really pleased with the results."

Spark moved up a place to displace Vodafone in second position in the survey, which polled 687 small business owners.



Canstar NZ general manager Jose George said the pandemic’s impact on small business underscored the importance of a telco partner.

“Throughout the pandemic small businesses had to ensure they remained highly connected and available to customers and business partners," he said.

"Having a reliable telco partner was absolutely essential in this environment, and 2degrees delivered, two years running."

Throughout the pandemic, businesses pivoted to digital and online solutions in response to lockdowns and ongoing restrictions, making their telco partner more important than ever.

Close to half (46 per cent) reported using the internet for business advice and support and over three-quarters (77 per cent) said technology was making running a business easier.



Small business owners said their telco partner needed to provide top quality network performance along with customer service and value for money. They also look for flexibility in their plans and clarity in billing.

Despite inflation, supply chain and labour market challenges, a quarter of the surveyed businesses said they were looking to expand over the next 12 months. Nearly one in five were planning to invest in technology.



