Fujitsu to offer te reo Māori language translation on ServiceNow

Fujitsu Aotearoa New Zealand has taken a step to become the first service provider to offer te reo Māori language translation on digital workflow platform ServiceNow.

The news coincides with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori language week).

Developed in collaboration with tech-centric translation company Straker Translations, the official indigenous language of Aotearoa New Zealand will be offered as an option within the ServiceNow platform, which is used by some of the countries’ largest government and private sector organisations.

The solution will include an optional integration of third-party translation services including Google and Microsoft, providing customers with dynamic translation for chats, virtual agents, notifications, and knowledge base articles to encourage collaboration between teams, regardless of their preferred language.

The te reo Māori translation program aims to support one of the government’s primary policy commitments to supporting a strong, healthy, thriving Māori language.

Fujitsu has stated that all proceeds garnered from this solution will be fed back into further work on the te reo Māori language translation of other systems.

Nicole Forrester, VP of purpose, people, and culture at Fujitsu A/NZ, said “We want our business to represent Aotearoa New Zealand as a whole, and reflect the foundations cemented in the partnership of Te Tiriti o Waitangi which provides a place for all.”

Grant Straker (Ngāti Raukawa), CEO of Straker Translations, added “language is such an important part of inclusivity and respect for culture. We are extremely pleased to have worked with Fujitsu on this project and its long-term plan to support Māori and Pacific New Zealander culture.”

The initiative is part of Fujitsu’s broader Māori and Pacific Peoples Inclusion Plan, a five-year practical plan of action to increase Māori and Pacific New Zealanders’ participation in the local technology industry.