Datacom wins $174M contract with TfNSW

Alexandra Coates (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has scored a $174.9 million contract to provide a suite of managed services for Transport for NSW.

The New Zealand-headquartered provider was tapped to carry out services across end-user, service desk and workplace environment for the next five years.

The contract will cover four agencies: TfNSW, Sydney Trains, Sydney Metro and NSW Trains, which span than 30,000 users and devices and 600 sites.

According to Datacom, the contract will see it support TfNSW to achieve business objectives and its shift to a “flexible, digitally optimised service”. It will also allow the state government agency to achieve its Future Transport 2056 vision, Datacom said.

“Transport for NSW has identified a significant opportunity to transform their workplace ecosystem,” said Alexandra Coates, managing director of Datacom Australia. “Together with our Datacom team, we will help deliver this transformation and create the foundation for a more secure, open, and digitally enabled transport system.

“Forecasts and modelling show that technology will be an essential tool to anticipate and manage the demands on the transport systems in the next decade. The work we are doing with Transport for NSW will modernise the way IT services are delivered to their clients and customers, address existing technology challenges and improve business outcomes.”

The deal comes just two months after Datacom was awarded a multi-year $119.3 million master managed network services deal with TfNSW replacing the incumbent DXC Technology.

The five-year deal, which comes up for renewal in May 2027, will see Datacom provide network operations and a high-speed and digital ecosystem that supports customer service.



