Cultivating a community: NZ's only Salesforce MVP

Anna Loughnan Colquhoun Credit: Supplied

Not many people can boast being a Salesforce MVP – in fact, only one person in New Zealand currently holds on to that status.

Anna Loughnan Colquhoun shared with Reseller News how her career journey led to the establishment of Wellington’s first Salesforce network, a tenure as NZ’s only current Salesforce MVP, a stint helping NZ’s COVID-19 response, and her next steps.

Colquhoun’s most recent role has been with the Ministry of Health as Salesforce product lead, recently seeing through the dissolution of the district health board (DHB) system into Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

The COVID response journey



Starting the role in September 2020, Colquhoun jumped straight into the build-up to the vaccination roll-out.

“The background with Salesforce at the Ministry of Health… was that there was already a bowel screening solution that Deloitte had been building, built on the Salesforce platform, that was still under development and was due to go live in March 2020,” Colquhoun said.

“So, there was already a team between Deloitte and the Ministry of Health working on that, and a lot of them were able to swivel chair and then start building out the first iteration of a contact tracing solution on the Salesforce platform.”

By the end of December 2020, the first iteration of the COVID immunisation register (CIR) was available alongside a booking solution also built on the Salesforce platform, with a few more releases of the product worked on until the administration of New Zealand’s first vaccinations in mid-February.

“It went live, and it went massive pretty fast,” Colquhoun said. “We were just watching them go from literally zero to thousands in a day, and that was pretty rewarding.”

However, the level of work required to develop high-level solutions in a short amount of time such as in the COVID response is highly demanding, and Colquhoun shared that she is stepping down from her role at Health New Zealand.

She noted that a lot of people involved with the response are also stepping away to “take a deep break and then think, what’s next?”

“The decision I’ve made for me is that I need to step away and take a breath, and to see what else is out there for me – absolutely it’s going to remain within the Salesforce ecosystem.”

With an enduring passion for health and public sector, as well as the nonprofit space, the next steps in her journey are yet to be written.

“I haven’t gone out to look for anything yet. I’ve been providing to the universe all this time, I figure what goes around comes around!”

Discovering IT and a Salesforce community

Colquhoun’s first foray into IT didn’t come until post-graduate years – computers weren’t offered as an option to girls at school, she said.

“My brother got a computer, and he was a real whizz,” she said, “but I wasn’t allowed anywhere near it”.

Completing a BA degree, she then travelled overseas to Ireland, where, not yet ready to return to New Zealand and requiring a visa, she took up course at the local University – a post-graduate diploma in computer science.

“It turned out that was my calling”, she said. “It made so much sense, I finished up top of the class and everything just flipped for me.”

Eventually returning to Wellington, the foothold into tech came as a software consultant specialising as a Common Business-Oriented Language (COBOL) programmer.

While starting a family, one-off programming jobs kept her interest in tech afloat, until in 2008 she was offered a contract with Telecom New Zealand (now Spark) to work on Salesforce.

With most Salesforce customers at the time being Auckland-based, Colquhoun sought like-minded people who could understand the day-to-day challenges and wins she was experiencing.

Colquhoun occasionally travelled to Auckland to network with the fledgling Auckland user group, but eventually stepped up as a co-leader to establish the Wellington user group in 2014.

In 2016, the group was re-launched with the support of Salesforce and Colquhoun as the sole leader, with a clear objective as a community-focused, neutral group free from any partner promotion or sales motives.

The group has grown to welcome a diverse range of people involved with Salesforce products, from partners and customers to students wanting to grow their networks at the beginning of their careers. It provides content and events as well as the networking and mentorship benefits that come along with joining a community of like-minded people.

The popularity of the group is easy to see, with Colquhoun noting that their events regularly see up to 100 or more attendees, reflecting the passionate community that exists in Wellington.

Salesforce MVP status

Achieving the status of Salesforce MVP is not as simple as putting your hand up.

Salesforce says their MVPs are “passionate product experts who share expertise to help others learn Salesforce and connect to the Trailblazer Community”, who embody three characteristics of expertise, leadership, and generosity.

“It’s not about your own achievements within your own company, it’s about what you are doing for the community,” Loughnan Colquhoun said. “You need to be going above and beyond.”

Awarded MVP status in 2019, Colquhoun is modest about the specific reason for her nomination, saying “you never know exactly, but presuming in my case it was around the user group and the community that I’d been building in Wellington, that was just becoming so big, so popular and so welcoming.”

Colquhoun is the only current MVP in New Zealand but was the second person in New Zealand to gain MVP status. The first person awarded the status no longer holds the title as he was subsequently hired by Salesforce itself – MVP status cannot be held by employees.

The MVP status is up for renewal each year, and Colquhoun is now in her fourth year of MVP status.

The benefit of being an MVP comes in the form of more direct access to Salesforce.

“Because it’s a small group that are recognised as being very valuable to Salesforce,” she said, “we do get a lot of wonderful access directly into Salesforce product managers, who are often otherwise very difficult to get hold of”.

Other benefits include complimentary access to Salesforce’s annual convention, Dreamforce, which will include meetings with “access to the top people at Salesforce”, she said, as well as access to Salesforce merchandise that Colquhoun seeks out to pass on to local community members.

Colquhoun’s access to Salesforce and position within the user groups means she takes on a role as an intermediary between the two, using her reach to promote Salesforce events and other information.

Despite the end of the current chapter and the next one yet to be determined, Colquhoun’s passion for Salesforce and its Wellington community is palpable and sure to benefit wherever she goes next.