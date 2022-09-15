Christchurch fibre wholesaler Enable taps Incognito for service automation

Enable aims for 'closed-loop' processes to reduce time-to-market for new fibre products.

Johnathan Eele (Enable) Credit: Supplied

Christchurch-based ultrafast fibre company Enable has selected software from Canada's Incognito Software to automate service orchestration and assurance.

Seeking support for the roll-out and expansion of its next-gen, multi-vendor network, Enable was aiming to introduce closed-loop processes to reduce time-to-market for new fibre products and to deliver a quality subscriber experience.

Owned by Christchurch City Council, Enable's network currently covers about 200,000 homes, businesses, and schools. The company, which reported $84.4 million in revenue in the year to the end of June 2021, needed a reliable and robust orchestration platform to allow it to efficiently launch and scale ultra-fast broadband services across its network, reduce the need for manual processes, and to maintain a comprehensive view of network and service performance.

By adopting Incognito’s Service Activation Center (SAC) to deliver automated service activation, fulfillment, and order management, fibre wholesaler Enable could provision B2B2C services using standards-based APIs. It will also use Incognito's Digital Experience (DX) platform to orchestrate voice services on next-gen network equipment, as well as to monitor and manage ONT devices with real-time key performance analytics and diagnostics.

“Incognito’s solutions provide the security, stability, and efficiency we need to deliver an exceptional network to our customers across the greater Christchurch community,” said Johnathan Eele, chief executive officer at Enable.

Pete Koat, chief operating officer at Incognito, said automating provisioning and orchestration processes ensured less manual work, while the proactive solution ensured fewer customer calls were made during the customer lifecycle.

Incognito is a division of the Lumine Group, a portfolio of Constellation Software Inc., the largest independent software company in Canada.

In February, NEC New Zealand signed a partnership agreement with infrastructure construction company Civtec to help deliver upgrades across Enable’s fibre broadband network.