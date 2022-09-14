Luke Power joins Trellix as A/NZ MD

Based in Sydney, part of Power's responsibilities include championing the company’s growth across the region.

Luke Power (Trellix) Credit: Trellix

Cyber security outfit Trellix has hired Luke Power as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Power comes into the role with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, most recently hailing from Cisco where he was Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) commercial managing director.

Prior to joining Cisco, Power was COO at Avaya and A/NZ channel and inside sales director for McAfee.

Based in Sydney, part of his responsibilities include championing the company’s growth across the region and commitment to cementing itself in the extended detection and response (XDR) segment.

In his new role, Power said he will be having “conversations with local customers and partners about how we can drive positive outcomes together by boosting their cyber resilience strategies.”

“Trellix has been on a strong growth trajectory and it’s an honour to join a team that is providing solutions to customers while continuing to innovate in a sector that is evolving daily,” he said.

Senior vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan at Trellix, Vicki Batka, backs the appointment adding Power’s addition will help accelerate Trellix’s business in the region.

“His expertise in leadership, strategic business development and customer relationship building are all valued assets that will strengthen our footprint across A/NZ,” she said.

Batka herself was a new addition to the Trellix team in June and spent almost seven years at Cisco, with more than five of these as vice president of partner organisation in APJC.

In her new role as vice president for APJ sales, Batka’s responsible for overseeing the new security entity that formed from a merger between security vendors McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, which rebranded to Trellix in January.