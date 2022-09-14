Cloudian expands services and MSP program

Cloudian counts more than 300 MSP and CSP customers globally, with 30 added in the past year.

James Wright (Cloudian) Credit: Cloudian

Data management vendor Cloudian has bolstered its managed services provider (MSP) program with new solutions and enhanced support.

The enhanced MSP program features sales and marketing support for joint events, go-to-market activities and sales campaigns; business planning; co-branded collateral; subscription and VMware Cloud Provider consumption pricing models; 24/7 technical support and online training.

It also features a partner portal for streamlined access to Cloudian tools, resources and educational materials.

The aim is to help MSPs and cloud service providers (CSPs) capitalise on new market opportunities by leveraging its expanded object storage solutions portfolio and increased program benefits.

Cloudian offers data storage and protection services such as S3 storage-as-a-service, backup-as-a-service, archive-as-a-service and disaster recovery-as-a-service.

Additionally, in the past two years, it expanded its solutions stack, working closely with the likes of Veeam, VMware and Splunk to enable MSPs and CSPs the capability to offer new value-add services.

These include ransomware protection, sovereign cloud and data analytics services.

Cloudian counts more than 300 MSP and CSP customers globally, with 30 added in the past year.

It has been a busy period for Cloudian over the last couple of years, especially as many MSPs have closed deals in the region, including CCL in New Zealand.

"Building and strengthening relationships with MSPs have always been one of the key strategic points for Cloudian in A/NZ,” said Cloudian regional director for ASEAN, A/NZ and Oceania James Wright.

“Now with the newly expanded infrastructure and competitive partner program, accompanied by one-on-one marketing support, we've never had a better opportunity to accelerate our business with service providers.”

In April, Cloudian appointed its first channel director for A/NZ, ASEAN and Oceania in the form of Thomas Duryea co-founder Evan Duryea.

He joined the vendor after spending more than 20 years at the business formally known as Thomas Duryea Consulting, which he co-founded in 2000. Duryea remained at the company after its acquisition by Logicalis in 2015, which saw the business become Thomas Duryea Logicalis and was followed by a rebrand to Logicalis Australia in 2021.



