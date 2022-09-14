Brother NZ celebrates joining government print technology and services panel

Warwick Beban (Brother) Credit: Brother

Brother NZ is describing its accession to the third all-of-government print technology and associated services panel as a "momentous step forward" for the business.

“It is a validation of our experience and capabilities, and this new opportunity will enable us to extend our services formally into New Zealand’s public sector as an official PTAS panel member," Brother New Zealand managing director Warwick Beban said.

In addition to Brother, the new panel included Canon NZ, Fujifilm Business Innovation NZ, and Ricoh NZ.

The old panel included all of those vendors as well as Konica Minolta, whose A3 products Brother now distributes in New Zealand.

Beban said Brother planned to work with a select group of "synergistic" channel partners to engage with eligible agencies and would support customers through its nationwide technical service and support network.

“Our vision is to bring genuine change and choice to agencies by challenging the status quo through our unique approach,” Beban said.

As the manufacturer of Brother products and authorised distributor of Konica Minolta A3 office equipment in Aotearoa, Brother brought two specialist, market-leading brands into a "seamless solution", the company said.

With access to both A4 and A3 hardware and partnerships with document management solutions providers, Brother said it could assist agencies to move away from the heavy reliance on A3 printer fleets to more flexible, hybrid, fit-for-purpose solutions centred on sustainable business practices.

“Our AoG print solutions are based on our industry-leading approach to analysis, fleet right-sizing, ongoing quality improvement and cost management," Beban said.

"This methodology has been successfully refined in the New Zealand market for more than thirteen years meeting the changing needs of our diverse customer base throughout the SME, corporate, education and healthcare sectors.”

Brother became Konica Minolta's distributor after that company was left orphaned for distribution in New Zealand when Fuji Xerox bought CSG in 2020.

A request for proposal process to appoint the new panel to service government agencies and schools began late last year.

The tender aimed to foster a “value driven” increase in agency participation; to promote competition, innovation, and value for money; to achieve broader outcomes, and the ability to remain “future focused and flexible”.

The overall contract runs for four years with three rights of renewal. The expected four-year value is $162 million.