Dell A/NZ expands on APEX partner offerings

Shant Soghomonian (Dell Technologies) Credit: Supplied

Dell Technologies has extended global partner resell availability for its flagship as-a-service portfolio APEX to Australia and New Zealand, as part of a range of channel-focused updates.



The extension, which is being offered to multiple select countries, will see Dell’s APEX Data Storage Services being offered to customers with or without the option of subscribing to its lifecycle management services.

As a result, Dell claimed this will give partners the opportunity to include their own value-added capabilities.

Meanwhile, APEX Cloud Services with VMware cloud now includes Tanzu-as-a-service, which offers a path to enterprise-grade Kubernetes on a managed, hybrid cloud ready for infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for all enterprise applications.

Dell is also offering dedicated learning paths for APEX Data Storage Services, APEX Cloud Services and APEX Custom Solutions.

According to Shant Soghomonian, Dell Technologies A/NZ sales director and general manager for channel sales , the new offerings address feedback for more partner-delivered services for APEX in the region.

“Dell Technologies is once again showcasing that Australia and New Zealand is an important market by ensuring these offerings are available to the local market as soon as they launch,” he said.

“To ensure our customers realise fully benefit, we have invested in local team members to work with partners to embed these solutions into their already existing cloud and data centre offerings.”

These updates come off the back of Dell's introduction of managed services for cyber recovery to the APEX portfolio, coming under the banner of Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services.