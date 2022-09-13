Menu
ViewSonic taps Dicker Data as local distie

Solutions include a range of technologies for education, corporate, and home entertainment.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Richard Harri (Dicker Data).

Credit: Dicker Data

Interactive display vendor, ViewSonic has tapped Dicker Data NZ as the local distributor for its AV and IT solutions.

ViewSonic’s visual solutions offered through Dicker Data will include business and gaming monitors, home theatre and business projectors, interactive flat panels, display signages and collaborative software.

ViewSonic Australia country manager, Jack Hung said the partnership is “a great opportunity to expand our awareness and reach in the market.”

“Knowing that Dicker Data values the importance of SaaS [software-as-a-service] equally with visual hardware, gives us confidence that we can offer our complete ecosystem to the New Zealand market,” Hung said.

Dicker Data NZ general manager of hardware, Richard Harri said ViewSonic provides resellers with a complete solution that can increase participation, allowing for more engaging meetings, leading to increased productivity.

“In partnering with Dicker Data our reseller partners will be provided with a strong local stock holding and experienced sales team to assist with opportunities,” Harri said.

The partnership is effective immediately, and ViewSonic will be participating in Dicker Data’s upcoming Auckland tradeshow, TechX, being held in October. 

Dicker Data NZ has been boosting its portfolio recently adding Acronis to its line up.



