Schneider Electric names Tina Hu as new VP of global supply chain and CX Pacific

Tina Hu (Schneider Electric) Credit: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has appointed Tina Hu as the new vice president of global supply chain and customer experience for the Pacific zone.

She replaces Segaran Narayanan, who was in the role for seven years before being appointed as CEO of Tamco, a Schneider Electric company, in Malaysia.

Hu comes into the role from manufacturer Kimberly-Clark, where she held the role of director of supply chain and manufacturing for Australia and New Zealand. She has also worked for Gartner, Unilever and Goodyear.

Hu will be responsible for leading Schneider’s global supply chain and customer experience division in the Pacific region – including logistics and manufacturing plants – while helping the team deliver on a range of strategic objectives.

“The sector has been demanding over the past few years and we are seeing many within the industry suffer from burnout. As a result, my first priority will be looking at ways to streamline processes and ensure teams are working smarter not harder,” Hu said.

“I’m looking forward to being able to mix hands-on work with high level strategic thinking to ensure we are delivering the most effective solutions for our customers and adding greater value with every project.”

Schneider Electric Pacific zone president Gareth O’Reilly said Hu’s wealth of experience and depth of knowledge made her the ideal candidate.

“I also look forward to seeing her drive our new team towards success in a new era, as we navigate and surmount the recent added complexities within the supply chain sector,” O’Reilly said.

In June, Schneider Electric refreshed its partner program in what it claimed was its “most significant IT partner program update” to date and its local channel chief said it was a change that was “definitely needed”.

According to the vendor, the mySchneider IT Partner Program will offer a “simplified, innovative and collaborative approach to enabling partner growth”, focusing on specialisations and giving partners the opportunity to certify in one or more certifications.

The partner program will change through multiple phases over the next 12 to 18 months, which will cover the three streams of data centre solution providers, software and services providers and IT solutions providers, with the latter-most stream available now.