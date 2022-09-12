Spark and Attentis trial IoT environmental sensing project for Christchurch City Council

The project aims to protect more than 800 hectares of commercial pine trees, regenerating native ferns, orchids, grasses and shrubs in Christchurch’s Waitākiri/Bottle Lake Forest Park.

Credit: Supplied

A trial for New Zealand’s first environmental sensing and early fire detection network using internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI ) is underway in a partnership between Christchurch City Council, Spark and partner Attentis.

The project aims to protect more than 800 hectares of commercial pine trees, regenerating native ferns, orchids, grasses, and shrubs in Christchurch’s Waitākiri/Bottle Lake Forest Park.

As part of the trial, the park now has a network of five self-powered sensors that will deliver environmental monitoring, live micro-climate weather updates, air quality information, and visual and thermal imaging that assists in early fire detection.

360-degree cameras and IoT sensors continuously monitor conditions, providing real-time data on factors including air quality and ground temperature.

Christchurch City Council Manager of Smart Christchurch Michael Healy said the technology will help protect a special part of the city.

“Thousands of people visit Waitākiri Bottle Lake Forest Park each year to get out in nature and enjoy the bike and walking tracks. The technology will help protect the forest, neighbouring properties, the environment and wildlife," Healy said.

“The public will also be able to check out things like pollen count, temperatures, rainfall and other environmental data online. This could be helpful for asthmatics or allergy sufferers," he continued.

Spark IoT lead, Tony Agar said that both emergency services and Christchurch residents will benefit from the technology.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) will receive the transmitted data and will be able to take action if conditions present a fire danger.

“In the event of a fire emergency, this means emergency teams can strategically position ground and aerial personnel at the most effective locations or even track changes in wind speed and direction to stay ahead of the event,” Agar said.

FENZ Senior Advisor Readiness and Recovery Wayne Hamilton said that early detection and intelligence helps mobilise response resources as quickly as possible.

“Fire and Emergency is interested to learn how technology like this can help reduce the incidence and consequences of fire in our community,” he said.