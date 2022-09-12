Kordia boots up its second cyber academy training programme

Successful applicants will receive a scholarship from Kordia. Credit: Supplied

Kordia is launching its second cyber academy, a programme it started last year to address New Zealand’s cyber security skills crisis.

The six-week intensive course will provide people looking to enter the industry with practical, hands-on training in cyber security, delivered by some of the country’s top professionals.

Kordia Group CEO Shaun Rendell said the academy was an excellent foundation for those wanting real insight into the cyber security industry.

“Students will learn best-practice from our experts, who detect and respond to actual cyber security alerts and events every day," he said. "Gaining exposure to the operations that keep businesses safe from digital threats is excellent preparation for those looking to enter the workforce."

Rendell described the Kordia Cyber Academy is an "active measure" to bolster New Zealand’s cyber security sector and nurture Kiwi talent.

“As one of the country’s leading cyber security providers, Kordia has a responsibility to play an active role in developing cyber talent," he said.

“Our ambition with the academy is to develop talented individuals, who can help build a more cyber resilient New Zealand."

The international cost of cybercrime was now estimated to be around $600 billion. Closer to home, the Reserve Bank used data from banks and the insurance sector to estimate the cost of cybercrime in New Zealand to be between $80 and $140 million a year.

Demand for skilled cyber security professionals has skyrocketed with 3.5 million unfilled jobs needing to be filled globally in 2021.

Rendell said the first cohort included a diverse range of students, with a nearly even split of women and men coming into the academy from a variety of different backgrounds. He hoped this year’s programme would attract even more diverse applicants.

“The technology industry faces challenges around diversity, particularly gender balance," Rendell said. "At Kordia, we know that diversity is a strength when it comes to building high performing teams.

"This is very true of the cyber security industry, where the ability to think differently is key when developing defensive strategies."

Applications are also encouraged from those looking to change careers.

“Many of Kordia’s cyber specialists have entered the industry from other careers – we have engineers, a former police officer, and even a chef within our ranks," he said.

Sumedha Mukherjee, a graduate from the last intake, says she found the academy to be a valuable learning experience – and a pivotal stepping stone into her current role as security analyst at Kordia.

“You learn something new every day and meet skilled and like-minded people. I really enjoy the aspect of protecting businesses from cyber-attacks and being able to work with a range of tools," she said.

Another graduate, Noah Bonneaud, said industry context was a key benefit of the programme.

“Getting exposure into the working environment was a great experience, and I learned a lot compared to the academic content covered at university," said Bonneaud, who is now a vulnerability management specialist at Kordia.

The academy will be conducted face-to-face in central Auckland structured as 18 hours, three days a week.

Selection involves an online application and a one-on-one interview.