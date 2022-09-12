Menu
'Broader outcomes' addressed in new government print technology and services contract

Five international print giants named as supplier panelists.

printer_ink_cartridges-100713772-orig.jpg

Credit: Pixabay

A new all-of-government print technology and associated services contract with "broader outcomes" at its core has been launched.

The selected suppliers have committed to reducing waste and emissions by cutting down non-recyclable packaging waste and improving the sustainability ratings of products within their catalogues. 

Suppliers will also provide environmentally friendly solutions to manage end-of-life products and consumables.

Improvements to commercial models included the introduction of a new FlexiFleet lease to provide flexibility to adjust print devices during a lease term without incurring penalty costs.

Improvements to the product and service catalogue include a new core catalogue focusing on commonly used devices and their environmental accreditations.

The panel of nationwide suppliers includes Brother International (NZ), representing both Brother and Konica Minolta products; Canon New Zealand; Fujifilm Business Innovation New Zealand; and Ricoh New Zealand. 

In addition to broader outcomes, other key benefits of the new contract include automatic transition of existing print technology and associated services arrangements to the new contract.

Over 1350 agencies, including over 1000 schools, participating in the previous contract have automatically shifted to the new agreement with existing arrangements with providers remaining in effect but governed by the new deal.

This third-generation contract will replace the second-generation which expires this month. Over 1180 schools and government agencies participated in the second-generation contract, collectively spending approximately $42 million a year.

The initial term for the new contract is four years with three rights of renewal, each for two years.


Tags procurementprintingRicohprintCanonKonica MinoltaNZ GovernmentBrother InternationalAll of governmentFujifilm Business InnovationNew Zealand Government Procurement

