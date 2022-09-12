'Not all voices were heard': controversial recruitment services tender paused

Laurence Pidcock (NZ Government Procurement) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has paused the tender process for a new all-of-government recruitment services contract.

NZGP said the move was to allow time for further engagement with government agencies and the recruitment industry on the contract's pricing model.

The tender, which went live on 5 August, seeks to refresh the current all-of-government (AoG) External Recruitment Services contract and change its title to "Talent Acquisition Services" (TAS) to better reflect the evolving nature of contractor recruitment in the public service.

However, it attracted a public backlash, with one describing NZGP's proposals as "the assassination of contractor recruitment in New Zealand as we know it".

“The Talent Acquisition Services tender has received an incredible amount of interest, demonstrating the importance of the contract for government agencies’ recruitment needs,” Laurence Pidcock, general manager New Zealand Government Procurement, said today.

“While engagement was undertaken prior to the request for proposals going live, including a issuing a request for information, supplier briefings and in person meetings, concerns have since been raised by the recruitment industry regarding the proposed shift from a percentage-based pricing model to a fixed fee model and it has become clear that not all voices were heard."

Pidcock said NZGP wanted to listen to the concerns that had been raised.

"This will provide us time to hear and consider the valuable insights and feedback that those in the industry and the government agencies who use these services will be able to provide," he said.

The current External Recruitment Services contract allowed participating agencies to access any of 41 panel providers for a broad range of recruitment services such as permanent, temporary, and contractor placement types, roles in common administration and corporate, services for payroll-only contractors and common IT jobs.

The panel means government agencies can engage with the supplier assured of the same general terms and conditions. Currently, 179 agencies participate in the ERS contract.

“NZGP is committed to providing the best value for taxpayers while also ensuring agencies receive transparency and value for money from the all-of-government panel providers they use,” Pidcock said.

“The proposed new fixed fee pricing model is a significant shift in how government agencies who procure recruitment services and recruitment providers who provide these services work together.

"While the request for proposals is paused, we will be engaging further to gain a deeper understanding of opportunities that have been brought to our attention and we will be listening, if we can make this solution work better then we need to take this extra time.”

The new structure covers a swathe of ICT skills and job titles including application support, architect, business intelligence, change management/transformation, CIO, data centric roles, hardware, network, helpdesk, cyber security and testing among others.



It was anticipated the tender process would continue after the four week pause, however NZGP said it would provide an update on 30 September.

NZGP said it would only be engaging on the pricing model aspect of the RFP. Following that, the tender would resume and any changes would be advised via the Government Electronic Tender Service.