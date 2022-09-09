Chillisoft scores LogRhythm distie of the year

This marks the third year in a row for Chillisoft

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: Supplied

LogRhythm has crowned its top-performing channel players in Australia and New Zealand for 2022 (A/NZ) at its regional Partner of the Year Awards.

Chillisoft took home the gong for the Distributor of the Year for New Zealand, making its third year in a row to win the award after winning it in 2020 and 2021.

“In recent years, we have focused heavily in rolling out industry leading model channel services across professional services, channel management, pre- and post-sales support and channel marketing and the award reflects the success of this strategy and our commitment to deliver customer value,” added Alex Teh, Chillisoft CEO.

In May last year, Chillisoft extended its Kiwi partnership with security intelligence vendor LogRhythm across the Tasman.

The move saw Chillisoft complement LogRhythm’s existing distributors in Australia, which include Exclusive Networks and Netpoleon.

That partnership included all of LogRhythm’s solutions, including the vendor's NextGen security information and event management (SIEM) platform, which contains log management, network monitoring, endpoint monitoring and advanced security analytics.

The two companies deepened their relationship after Chillisoft was selected by LogRhythm as an Authorised Training Centre provider, claiming to be the first such provider outside the United States.

The LogRhythm Training Services Authorised Programme lets partners of the cyber security vendor provide training services while building and improving upon a classroom experience with continuity of service, tailored offerings, instructor time zone alignment and other regional adjustments, such as virtual or in-person training.

Broadly, LogRhythm’s customer training programmes provide extensive foundational product training for security administrators and analysts to build their knowledge and expertise.

Other award winners included Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Year went to Perth-based Seamless Intelligence, while Melbourne’s IPSec was awarded Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) of the Year.

Exclusive Networks Australia scored Distributor of the Year for the Australian region, with its A/NZ general manager Lisa Stockwell claiming the business will “go above and beyond to drive both market awareness and sales growth for LogRhythm and look forward our continued success".

Additionally, Gold Reseller of the Year went to Optus Trustwave and Services Authorised Partner of the Year – Pacific was awarded to CyberRisk.