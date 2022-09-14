Digital Island makes contact centre investment more impactful

Leon Sheehan (Digital Island) Credit: Supplied

Spark-owned Digital Island is riding a wave of growth as the cloud contact centre market surges by around 16 per cent a year.

Adoption, which was already brisk before the pandemic, has only accelerated since. It was now becoming apparent just how key contact centres could be for organisations seeking digital transformation, Digital Island CEO Leon Sheehan told Reseller News.

While a part of Spark's "multi-brand" approach, the business was also integrated with the broader business, Sheehan said. This gave it a unique presence in the unified communications and contact centre space combining the ability to keep close to the customer and act with agility and speed.

Digital Island is Spark's Amazon Connect partner while Spark itself is a premier partner of another major contact centre provider, Genesys.

"What we are trying to get to is what is right for the customer and giving the customer options," Sheehan said.

The advantage of being part of the Spark Group was using the scale of the group's relationships while also being able to go direct into the market.



Organisations that rushed to roll out platforms such as Microsoft Teams and collaboration technologies during the pandemic now needed to adjust their thinking about contact centres and unified communications. Seen as part of a digital transformation story, that required organisations to focus on the customer experience and the customer journey.

Contact centres were already serving customers across email, text and even social channels such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

But cloud-based contact centres could go further, delivering insights to agents through artificial intelligence and machine learning and providing a hub to integrate and service other elements of an organisation's transformation, such as managing alerts from IoT devices and other sensors.

Business could then choose how to react such alerts through creating rules to be applied within their systems, Sheehan said.



Capabilities such as real-time customer sentiment analysis could enable businesses to further optimise their service and approaches to market.

As in the health sector, there is an element of "triage" involved in managing a contact centre, Sheehan said. Businesses needed to deal with the most urgent requests first, with the resources they have available.



"As we’ve seen over the past few years, the ability for businesses to adapt quickly, whether to new government restrictions or changes in demand levels, is critical," Sheehan said.

Just being able to pick up a call at home is no longer enough. Contact centre teams needed to be able to access different systems and link to customer databases if they want to stay ahead and solve customer problems satisfactorily.

Digital Island supported many local businesses connecting to Amazon Connect, including enterprises with more than 2500 staff and large call centre contingents.

"We’re currently working with a business in the health sector that’s turned on 2000 users in less than six weeks," Sheehan said. "They’re all able to work remotely and connect seamlessly and securely to existing customer relationship management (CRM) databases."

Previously, a roll out like this would have taken many months.

COVID-19 had forced New Zealand businesses to evolve, Sheehan said. However, as one of the most connected countries in the world, New Zealand businesses now had the ability to really innovate and use some of the technologies not utilised fully so far as a catalyst to differentiate.

It's no longer good enough just to pick up a phone call, Sheehan said.

"The user and agent experience is just so important. We have to make sure we are optimising their work across hybrid environments to help customer and them."

Farmlands Co-op recently adopted Amazon Connect and found the contact centre to be a win-win-win. It allowed farmers to go hands-free when calling, which was safer for them, while providing agents with a better understanding of the customers coming through.

Caller queries were sorted faster and wait times were shortened. Farmlands' customer team could work from anywhere on a secure cloud-based system, rather than in a centralised contact centre, so COVID-19 restrictions didn't impact on service.

IT service provider LANTech had a similar experience. Calls reduced by 24 per cent and time spent on service delivery dropped by 20 per cent. Recently, the company sign up a new client with over 1000-seats based on its newly acquired Amazon Connect capability.

Working with customers to understand where they were in their data and transformation journeys was key.

"That’s where the rubber hits the road," Sheehan said. "It's more of a continuous improvement journey – think about customer experience and how to change and improve it."

Sheehan was energised about the capabilities hyperscale cloud investment could deliver for New Zealand.

"My hope is New Zealand businesses can jump on that and it will really help them to thrive more," he said.



"Hyperscalers bring depth of development but also platforms that are infinitely scalable. Only paying for what you use is great for these times."

The power of the cloud was the ability to scale quickly, Sheehan said. That had been demonstrated during the pandemic by a health sector client needing to support contact tracing.

"The pandemic has really changed the approach of NZ businesses," Sheehan said. "It forced many to go online and also to use their communications packages properly.

Seventy per cent of contact centre costs were people costs, Sheehan said. Technology could ensure organisations were deploying and empowering those people to deliver service that was both more informative and of deeper impact.