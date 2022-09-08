NTT New Zealand books a second $25M impairment

Impairment made to better reflect the value of businesses acquired in 2010.

NTT New Zealand has reported a $41.5 million loss for the year to the end of March 2022, driven by a $25 million write-down of goodwill.

Revenue for the year declined from $167.6 million to $155.5 million while expenses fell by around $1.2 million. This increased the company's loss before the impairment from $5.6 million to around $16.5 million.

The goodwill write-down was NTT NZ's second in four years. Reporting for the half year to 31 March, 2018, the company, then known as Dimension Data NZ, booked a $24.9 million impairment which a note said was made to better reflect the the value of businesses acquired in 2010.

Dimension Data rolled up the businesses of Datacraft, Logical CSI, Integral and Axon Computer Systems around that time.

The 2022 accounts note the recoverable amount of goodwill was determined through fair value calculations. These used cash flow projections taking into account the company's business plans, budgets and forecasts through to 2025.

"Management believes that net carrying amount reflects the value of acquisitions made in 2010," a note said.

NTT New Zealand also repaid a $105 million loan from NTT Asia Pacific Holdings during the year by issuing its parent 105 million new shares. The loan had an interest rate of 3 per cent per year.

NTT New Zealand declined a request for comment.

Last year, CEO Simon Gillespie told Reseller News NTT New Zealand had strengthened and seen successes with the development of its go to market leadership team. This allowed the company to set and follow a commitment to diversify and enhance its intelligent products.

In the past year, NTT had focused on four key areas, Gillespie said: cybersecurity, workplace, network and cloud.

"While these areas of expertise will continue to be a priority, our team is focused on making NTT New Zealand the go-to provider of managed services in the local market," he said.