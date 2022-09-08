NZ IT job ads down amid overall growth

All regions aside from Canterbury saw job level growth in August.

IT job advertisements around the country declined during August, falling 2.7 per cent, but are slightly improving from the month prior.



This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report for last month, which slightly improves upon July’s month-on-month decline of 3 per cent.

The IT job advertisement drop come amid a rise in all job ads on average, increasing 5 per cent month-on-month.

In response to the overall growth, Seek New Zealand country manager Rob Clark said the month experienced strong job ad volume growth, rising 5 per cent when compared to compared to July.

“Apart from Canterbury (-1 per cent), every region in New Zealand saw job ad levels rise month-on-month. Importantly, particularly in such a tight labour market, we saw double digit growth in applications per job, rising 11 per cent compared to July,” he said.

“Applications per job ad either grew or remained constant in every region, indicating there is more candidate movement as competition for candidates remains strong.

“There was month-on-month growth in job ads across almost all industries in August, but one of the biggest movers was hospitality and tourism, with job ads rising 36 per cent to record high levels. After two months of job ad decline, this jump on hiring activity highlights a spring-like optimism for one of the industries most impacted by the seasons,” he added.