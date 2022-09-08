Dempsey Wood taps Adroit for IoT emissions monitoring

The solution has been deployed with specialised IoT company Adroit and runs over the Spark New Zealand Cat-M1 IoT network.

Credit: Supplied

Civil infrastructure company Dempsey Wood has harnessed the internet of things (IoT) to move away from on-site manual testing of levels of emissions from noise, dust and vibration.

Aiming to reduce potential breaches in compliance, recourse consents, health and safety and complaints from local residents brought about by delayed monitoring, the solution has been deployed with specialised IoT company Adroit and runs over the Spark New Zealand Cat-M1 IoT network.

Internet connected sensors monitor environmental site parameters of noise, vibration and dust. The solution is also modular, allowing for the addition of more sensors to monitor different parameters such as sediment in water run-off or even weather conditions.

Data from the sensors is then transferred to a visual dashboard that lines up with the thresholds in actual project resource consents, providing an overview for construction staff and alerts to know when a threshold breach is potentially being approached.

The new technology is being used at a worksite in Lower Hutt, where they are building a new Summerset retirement village.

Dempsey Wood Innovation Engineer Wil Killip said working within strict consent limits around emissions has been a challenge and that maintaining a positive relationship with nearby residents is crucial.

“We needed to find a smart way to help keep our levels of emissions down and surrounding residents happy so we’ve leaned on environmental monitoring specialist company Adroit and Spark IoT, to deploy a range of sensors that will alert us to any impending breaches”, Killip said.

Adroit founder and technical director Ulrich Frerk said moving to a real time IoT based reporting system has provided Dempsey Wood the ability to ensure safe, comfortable conditions for people, both onsite and in surrounding areas to work and live in, as well as to help mitigate complaints and to support internal compliance monitoring.

“In the past, a contractor would be called out to measure the cause of the complaint and report the result. This is both time and cost consuming," Frerk said.

“Now, instead of getting to that point, they may get a heads-up through our technology that their dust levels are getting a bit close to what's not appropriate and can act quickly – deploying more water carts to dampen dust, avoiding delays to projects and even better, grumpy neighbours."



