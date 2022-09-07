1-Day fined $840,000 for misleading ‘today only’ deals

Court finds 1-Day promoted its daily deals “for today only”, despite often rolling them over consecutive days during a four-year period.

Credit: Dreamstime

Online retailer 1-Day has been fined $840,000 for misleading consumers about its “today only” promotional claims on its webite.

1-Day – which has since amalgamated with another entity and now trades under TheMarket – promoted its daily deals ‘for today only’, despite often rolling them over consecutive days.

It has now been fined by Auckland District Court due the the campaigns being liable to mislead consumers about how long its daily deals would run for and the quantity of stock available.

According to the Commerce Commission, 1-Day promoted its daily deals “for today only”, despite often rolling them over consecutive days during a four-year period.

The online store had also been programmed to progressively reduce the quantity of stock displayed as available throughout the day, meaning that consumers were often not seeing accurate information about the stock available or how long the offer would be available to them, the Commission claimed.

“By representing that both the sales offer period and quantity of stock were limited, consumers were encouraged to make quick purchasing decisions and may have been deterred from taking their time to make decisions about buying products, or from shopping around before buying,” it added.

Commerce Commission General Manager of Fair Trading, Vanessa Horne, said that the scarcity claims were often not based on the actual stock available or timeframe for purchasing the respective products from 1-Day.

The promotion of daily deals and use of a countdown timer by 1-Day between 2016 and 2020 gave the impression that goods were available at an indicated price for a limited time, and a stock level indicator gave the impression that stock was running out, Horne added.

“In fact, often neither of these things were true and on many occasions the goods were available at the same price the next day,” she said.

In one example, Apple earpods with remote volume control and mic – genuine was sold as a Daily Deal for 33 days in a row and was advertised on consecutive days on 65 further occasions.



In sentencing in the Auckland District Court on 7 September 2022, Judge Winter said the purpose of the defendant’s misleading sales techniques was to pressure potential purchasers into making a snap or quick decision to purchase from the company.

“The misleading conduct was therefore a central plank of the defendant’s business strategy,” the Judge said.

“Given the lengthy period over which the defendant’s offending occurred, the nature of the offending which involved a two-pronged pressure misrepresentation of limited time to purchase and limited stock availability as well as the background guidance and experience of the company, I find the defendant’s offending was more than careless. The defendant’s offending was willful.”

Judge Winter concluded that the promotion gave 1-Day an unfair advantage in the market over its competitors who did not employ pressure-selling technique.

Following contact from the Commission, 1-Day ceased its use of the countdown timer and stock indicator. It no longer offers Daily Deals.