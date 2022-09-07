Nutanix promotes Aaron White to lead APJ sales

White will shift bases to Singapore after serving as vice president of EMEA Emerging Markets based in Dubai.

Nutanix has appointed Aaron White as vice president and general manager of APJ Sales, reporting to chief revenue officer Andrew Brinded.

He steps into the role replacing Matt Young who departed Nutanix after almost a decade.



The promotion sees White shift bases to Singapore after serving as vice president of EMEA Emerging Markets based in Dubai.

“Aaron has more than 20 years of international experience in the technology sector, simultaneously growing companies, and the sales teams within them, to deliver exceptional and consistent growth,” acknowledged Brinded.

“Since his arrival, I have had the unique opportunity to see Aaron’s management style and capabilities. He believes passionately that people are the heartbeat of Nutanix. He also believes in putting clients first and building quality relationships."

Prior to joining Nutanix in 2017, White had held sales leadership positions at Sage, Hitachi Data Systems, Citrix and VMware.

“My success is attributed to the teams I have built and the culture I have helped create. Such culture celebrates even the smallest win and empowers teams to become the best and have the courage to try new ideas," White said. "I look forward to fostering this spirit across Nutanix in APJ and working with the team to help even more organisations modernise their data centres and establish hybrid multicloud environments using Nutanix."

Customers in APJ include a wide range of organisations across all sectors, including Langs Building Supplies in Australia, Suncorp New Zealand, Toyota and Mitsui Chemical in Japan, Olam in India, Meritz Securities in Korea, and KTBST Securities, BJB Syariah Bank, and Bank BPD Bali in ASEAN.

Most recently, Bank BPD Bali adopted the Nutanix Cloud Platform in a bid to better serve regional and national customers while supporting the development of Indonesia’s digital economy.

In partnership with specialist implementation partner Multipolar Technology, the bank is leveraging the Nutanix Cloud Platform for data centre modernisation plans and business-critical application hosting.

The move is designed to boost digital transformation ambitions by modernising processes, and ultimately, strengthening business resiliency and operational efficiency.